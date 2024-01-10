MSI shows Prestige laptops with Meteor Lake CPUs, Creator series with RTX 40 GPUs – Computer – News

#MSI #shows #Prestige #laptops #Meteor #Lake #CPUs #Creator #series #RTX #GPUs #Computer #News

MSI introduces new laptops in its Prestige and Creator series. The laptops in question all have a Meteor Lake processor from Intel, with integrated NPU for AI computing tasks. The manufacturer does not yet share recommended prices or release dates.

MSI is launching three new Prestige AI laptops with screens of 13″, 14″ and 16″. The 13″ variant has an OLED screen as standard, while the 14″ variant only comes with an IPS screen. The Prestige 16 AI can in turn be supplied with an OLED or IPS screen. All three laptops receive a Meteor Lake CPU from Intel, although the precise chip differs per laptop. MSI supplies the laptops with Core Ultra 7 or Core Ultra 9 CPUs , depending on the model.

The largest two models will also be available as a Studio variant, which can be supplied with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 GPU. The 13″ model and the standard Prestige 14 and 16 AI receive an Arc GPU, which is integrated into the Meteor Lake processor. Furthermore, the 13″ model has a 75Wh battery. The battery capacity of the 14″ and 16″ laptops is 99.9Wh in both cases. All models support Wi-Fi 7.

MSI Creator-laptops met RTX 40-gpu’s

There are also several new Creator laptops being released. Most of them have 45W Raptor Lake CPUs from Intel. For example, the Creator M14 comes with a Core i7-13620H processor from last year, while the Creator M16 HX and Z17 HX both get a maximum of a Core i9-14900HX. The Creator 16 AI is the only exception to this; that model gets a Core 9 Ultra 185H CPU based on Meteor Lake.

All new Creator laptops from MSI come standard with an RTX 40 GPU from Nvidia. The exact card varies per laptop model. For example, the 14″ variant can be supplied with an RTX 4050 or 4060, while the highest positioned 16″ variant can have a 4080 or 4090. The Creator 17 HX will get a maximum of an RTX 4070.