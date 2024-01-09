MSI shows three 18″ gaming laptops and Cyborg 14 laptop with transparent case – Computer – News

#MSI #shows #gaming #laptops #Cyborg #laptop #transparent #case #Computer #News

MSI is showing several new laptops at the CES fair in Las Vegas, including three different 18″ models. The company is also launching a new Cyborg 14 laptop with a plastic casing.

MSI is launching the Titan 18 HX, the top model in MSI’s gaming laptop range. This new Titan 18 HX has an Intel Core 14th Gen-HX laptop processor and RTX 40 GPU. The laptop can be equipped with a Core i9-14900HX CPU with 24 cores and 32 threads, of which 8 P-cores and 16 E-cores. The laptop can also be supplied with a GeForce RTX 4090 laptop video card and 128GB DDR5 memory. The Titan 18 HX also has three M.2 slots for SSDs and supports Wi-Fi 7.

The Titan laptop in question has an 18″ screen with 4k resolution and mini LED backlight. The panel also offers a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen achieves peak brightnesses of up to 1000cd/m² and therefore receives a DisplayHDR 1000 certification. The trackpad is equipped with an RGB backlight. The Titan 18 HX will be available from $5,000, MSI reports.

From Titan 18 HX. Bron: MSI

Raider 18 HX en Stealth 18 AI Studio

Positioned below this, MSI comes with a Raider 18 HX. This can also be equipped with up to a Core i9-14900HX and RTX 4090, although an AMD version of this model will also be available with Ryzen 9 7945HX3D, which has sixteen Zen 4 cores and a total of 128MB L3 cache. The Raider 18 HX also has a QHD screen, also 18″. This model has refresh rates of 240Hz. According to Engadget, this laptop has a starting price of $3,500 to $4,000.

Finally, MSI is launching a Stealth 18 AI Studio. This has an Intel Meteor Lake processor, but MSI does not say which chip exactly. With the Meteor Lake series, the laptop has a neural processing unit for performing AI computing tasks. The other two 18″ laptops have Raptor Lake CPUs and therefore do not have an NPU. The laptop can be equipped with a GeForce RTX 40 GPU. According to Engadget, this again concerns a maximum of the RTX 4090.

The Raider 18 HX (links) and Stealth 18 AI Studio. Bron: MSI

MSI Cyborg 14 gets transparent casing and 13th Gen Intel CPU

MSI is also showing a Cyborg 14 laptop at CES. This has a smaller 14″ screen, with a resolution of 1920×1200 pixels and a refresh rate of 144Hz. The laptop comes with a maximum of a GeForce RTX 4060 video card. For the CPU, MSI uses an Intel 13th Gen Core i7 CPU. Which which is exactly is not clear.

The Cyborg 14 stands out mainly because of its housing. The laptop is made of transparent plastic on the bottom. Users can see there, among other things, the cooling system with fan and copper heat pipes. The housing weighs 1.6kg. According to MSI, the Cyborg 14 will have a starting price of $1099.

De Cyborg 14. Source: MSI