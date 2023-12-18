MTR Festive Offer: Ride 5 journeys and get a $10 fare e-voucher for overnight travel on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve. Check out the details of the encrypted trains

#MTR #Festive #Offer #Ride #journeys #fare #evoucher #overnight #travel #Christmas #Eve #Years #Eve #Check #details #encrypted #trains

In response to the government’s encouragement of local consumption and economic stimulation, the MTR Corporation will launch local travel privileges, MTR shopping malls and station store coupons from now on. Mainland passengers can also enjoy Day Pass discounts. In addition, the MTR will operate all night on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, and increase the number of trains on designated days to facilitate people to go out.

MTR Festive Offer: Take the MTR five times and redeem a $10 fare e-voucher

From now until January 1, 2024, passengers only need to use an adult Octopus linked to an MTR Mobile account to travel on the local heavy rail network (excluding East Rail Line journeys to and from Lo Wu or Lok Ma Chau stations, Airport Express, Light Rail and MTR buses) and take the MTR for five times, you can redeem a $10 e-voucher for local journeys through MTR Mobile.

In addition, from now until January 7, 2024, tourists can purchase adult tourist day passes at half price through the Mainland Alipay App. There are more than 100,000 discount places. Passengers can redeem them at the customer service centers of nine designated MTR stations. Get a day pass.

MTR’s shopping malls and station stores give away 40,000 electronic coupons

MTR’s shopping malls and station stores will give away a total of 40,000 electronic coupons through MTR Mobile, which will be distributed at 12 noon on December 18 on a first-come, first-served basis. During the Christmas holidays, MTR shopping malls including Elements, Wai Fong and Telford Plaza offer different holiday gifts.

On Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, all-night trains will be operated with increased frequency on designated days.

MTR will enhance train services at different times from December 22 to 26, December 30 to 31 and January 1, covering all railway lines on the heavy rail network (except the Airport Express). Among them, on the afternoon of the winter solstice (December 22), the MTR will provide rush hour trains earlier, and the Tsuen Wan Line and Island Line will increase the frequency to about two minutes. Train services will also be enhanced during the day and night on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

In terms of overnight services, all MTR local railway lines (excluding East Rail Line journeys to and from Lo Wu or Lok Ma Chau Station, Airport Express and Disneyland Line) and seven light rail lines (505, 507, 610, 614P, 615P, 706 and 751 ) will run all night on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, and MTR buses 506, K51 and K54 will extend their service hours.

Details of enhanced train services during Winter Solstice (December 22)

Details of enhanced train services on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve

MTR and Light Rail overnight services on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve

MTR bus service hours extended on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve

Details of enhanced train services on seven railway lines from December 17

The “MTR Art Stage” at the Hong Kong Station Central Pedestrian Subway invites JACE Chan Kai-wing to perform Christmas music

The “MTR Arts Stage” located at the Central Pedestrian Subway of Hong Kong Station will present a number of exciting art performances, including street music, a cappella singing and dance performances from December 18 to 23. A local female singer will be specially invited on December 21 JACE Chen Kaiyong brings Christmas music performances to passengers and music fans. There are also many Christmas concerts in MTR shopping malls, with different singers invited to perform.

