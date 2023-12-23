MTR uses innovative technology to build Kwu Tung Station to save processes and ensure construction does not affect railway operations – RTHK

#MTR #innovative #technology #build #Kwu #Tung #Station #save #processes #ensure #construction #affect #railway #operations #RTHK

2023-12-22 HKT 07:16

MTR uses innovative technology to build Kwu Tung Station to save processes and ensure construction does not affect railway operations

2023-12-22%20HKT%2007:18″ title=”Kudong Station is located at the junction of Macaolong Road and Heshangxiang Road. (Photo by Deng Weiyin)”> Kudong Station is located at the junction of Macaolong Road and Heshangxiang Road. (Photo by Deng Weiyin)

2023-12-22%20HKT%2007:18″ title=”There are many projects under development around the Kudong Station construction site. (Photo by Deng Weiyin)”> There are several projects under development around the Ku Tung Station site. (Photo by Deng Weiyin)

Construction of the MTR East Rail Line Kwu Tung Station is underway and is expected to be completed in 2027. MTR uses innovative technology to build new stations to ensure that construction does not affect existing railway operations and saves processes and time.

Kwu Tung Station is located between Sheung Shui and Lok Ma Chau Stations, 20 meters deep underground and about 500 meters long. MTR Northern Link project manager Luo Digao said that Kwu Tung Station is the first station built on a railway tunnel. To ensure that existing railway traffic is not affected, the groundwater level needs to be closely controlled and more than 200 stations installed in the tunnel section of Kwu Tung Station. Monitoring points to monitor the status during construction in real time.

In addition, Rodigao said that in order to cooperate with the daily traffic and inspection work of the MTR, only about two hours can be used for construction at Kwu Tung Station in the evening. The engineering team used construction methods such as prefabricated components to transport the completed components to the construction site for assembly, reducing on-site procedures and saving time.

He also said that there are many new developments around Kutung Station, and the entrances and exits will be connected to residences, markets and transportation interchanges to facilitate residents. MTR expects that Kwu Tung Station will be completed in 2027, and passengers will be able to transfer to the East Rail Line and Northern Circle Line here in the future.