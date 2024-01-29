MTTT 2024 – Meteor 2024 Spring Telescope Meeting – MCSE

#MTTT #Meteor #Spring #Telescope #Meeting #MCSE

Crystal clear winter-early spring sky and sparkling Milky Way + spring galaxies + good company! Do you have your own telescope, just need a good sky for photography? Are you a beginner and would you like to explore the secrets of the Universe by looking through a large telescope? Come to the spring astronomy meeting of the MCSE, which we will be holding in Tarján, March 8-10, 2024. between.

The location is the youth camp in Tarján (Baglyas Park), already well known during MTTs. The event We consider it for youth and adults over 14, beginners and experienced.

In winter, only the main building can be heated, so the maximum number of people for the event is 30 people.

Meal times: dinner (Sun., Sat.) 6:00 p.m., breakfast (Sat., Sun.) 9:00 a.m., lunch (Sat.) 1:00 p.m.

How will the weekend be? If you are an experienced astrophotographer or observer, be independent: bring your own telescope and use the observation program! We also help beginners with advice on how to use binoculars and passing on observational experiences.

From the planned program:

8th of March.
Arrival: from 3 p.m.

17:00 General opening
17:05 What should the XXI. century amateur astronomer? (Péter Molnár)

19:00 In case of cloudy weather: Amateur Astronomy Film Club

March 9
10:00 There’s something new under the sun! (Péter Molnár) Afterwards, sun viewing. What should we watch out for? How to detect what?

12:00 Small spring astrobazaar

14:00 Excursion to Bicske, to the observatory ruins

17:00 Which one should I like? Consultation on binoculars.

Also Read:  NASA's PACE mission, which will be launched in 2024, aims to reveal the secrets of the Earth's atmosphere

19:00 In case of cloudy weather: Why should I detect variable stars? (Attila Mizser) In case of clear weather: detection

March 10
Camp closing until 11:00

MTT 2014: night panorama with red light from the detection lights (shot by Tamás Szklenár).

What if it’s overturned?

We’re still going! In case of bad weather, consultation, additional lectures about the sightings – on demand.

What are we planning?

  • If you’re experienced and bring your own binoculars, the sky is yours. Join our group of friends.
  • If you are a beginner or want to know more, there are many, many celestial sights to see.
  • During a laser constellation tour, we get to know the constellations – if you don’t already know them
  • After sunset, we see Jupiter and Uranus.
  • Exciting deep sky objects from the Orion Nebula to the Eskimo Nebula to the Ghost Nebula. Star clusters, planetary nebulae, variable stars, comets.
  • In the second half of the night: head to the world of galaxies!

The camp is not for you if:

  • You are not independent enough to travel and take care of yourself
  • You want to go to bed at ten in the evening
  • If you want to relax in luxury accommodation
  • If you want peace and solitude

How much does the camp cost?

  • The price of the camp is HUF 21,000 for MCSE members and HUF 27,000 for non-members.
  • The price includes accommodation, meals, participation in lectures and sightings.
  • The price does not include travel expenses and the cost of the optional trip to Bicske.
Also Read:  Often done by athletes, apparently this is the benefit of ice baths

Application deadline: February 29, 2024
Please send the completed application form to [email protected]. After that, we will send you a bank transfer invoice, which we ask you to settle by February 29 at the latest.
Please indicate in the comments section: MTTT 2024
You can also register and pay the participation fee in person at the Polaris Star Observatory.

Attention! Limited numbers!

Due to the capacity of the venue, the maximum number of participants is 30, and we cannot provide accommodation for more than this number.

However, visitors to the camp are welcome, either during the day or for an evening sighting! If you would just drop by, drop us an e-mail so we know who we can count on – we are always interested: who is coming, who is not coming…

Don’t delay! Apply! Application: [email protected]

mttt-2024-application-sheet

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Businessman arrested for defrauding more than 300 young people with the promise of jobs in Huíla –
Businessman arrested for defrauding more than 300 young people with the promise of jobs in Huíla –
Posted on
AKP came first: CHP objected to YSK
AKP came first: CHP objected to YSK
Posted on
Mihai Rotaru brought a new shareholder to Craiova University
Mihai Rotaru brought a new shareholder to Craiova University
Posted on
RB: Last minute transfer unlikely – solutions found for Angelino and Nova
RB: Last minute transfer unlikely – solutions found for Angelino and Nova
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News