MTTT 2024 – Meteor 2024 Spring Telescope Meeting – MCSE

#MTTT #Meteor #Spring #Telescope #Meeting #MCSE

Crystal clear winter-early spring sky and sparkling Milky Way + spring galaxies + good company! Do you have your own telescope, just need a good sky for photography? Are you a beginner and would you like to explore the secrets of the Universe by looking through a large telescope? Come to the spring astronomy meeting of the MCSE, which we will be holding in Tarján, March 8-10, 2024. between.

The location is the youth camp in Tarján (Baglyas Park), already well known during MTTs. The event We consider it for youth and adults over 14, beginners and experienced.

In winter, only the main building can be heated, so the maximum number of people for the event is 30 people.

Meal times: dinner (Sun., Sat.) 6:00 p.m., breakfast (Sat., Sun.) 9:00 a.m., lunch (Sat.) 1:00 p.m.

How will the weekend be? If you are an experienced astrophotographer or observer, be independent: bring your own telescope and use the observation program! We also help beginners with advice on how to use binoculars and passing on observational experiences.

From the planned program:

8th of March.

Arrival: from 3 p.m.

17:00 General opening

17:05 What should the XXI. century amateur astronomer? (Péter Molnár)

19:00 In case of cloudy weather: Amateur Astronomy Film Club

March 9

10:00 There’s something new under the sun! (Péter Molnár) Afterwards, sun viewing. What should we watch out for? How to detect what?

12:00 Small spring astrobazaar

14:00 Excursion to Bicske, to the observatory ruins

17:00 Which one should I like? Consultation on binoculars.

19:00 In case of cloudy weather: Why should I detect variable stars? (Attila Mizser) In case of clear weather: detection

March 10

Camp closing until 11:00

What if it’s overturned?

We’re still going! In case of bad weather, consultation, additional lectures about the sightings – on demand.

What are we planning?

If you’re experienced and bring your own binoculars, the sky is yours. Join our group of friends.

If you are a beginner or want to know more, there are many, many celestial sights to see.

During a laser constellation tour, we get to know the constellations – if you don’t already know them

After sunset, we see Jupiter and Uranus.

Exciting deep sky objects from the Orion Nebula to the Eskimo Nebula to the Ghost Nebula. Star clusters, planetary nebulae, variable stars, comets.

In the second half of the night: head to the world of galaxies!

The camp is not for you if:

You are not independent enough to travel and take care of yourself

You want to go to bed at ten in the evening

If you want to relax in luxury accommodation

If you want peace and solitude

How much does the camp cost?

The price of the camp is HUF 21,000 for MCSE members and HUF 27,000 for non-members.

The price includes accommodation, meals, participation in lectures and sightings.

The price does not include travel expenses and the cost of the optional trip to Bicske.

Application deadline: February 29, 2024

Please send the completed application form to [email protected]. After that, we will send you a bank transfer invoice, which we ask you to settle by February 29 at the latest.

Please indicate in the comments section: MTTT 2024

You can also register and pay the participation fee in person at the Polaris Star Observatory.

Attention! Limited numbers!

Due to the capacity of the venue, the maximum number of participants is 30, and we cannot provide accommodation for more than this number.

However, visitors to the camp are welcome, either during the day or for an evening sighting! If you would just drop by, drop us an e-mail so we know who we can count on – we are always interested: who is coming, who is not coming…

Don’t delay! Apply! Application: [email protected]

mttt-2024-application-sheet