Much-discussed copy of book Final Battle auctioned | Royals

The copy of the book Final Battle by British author Omid Scobie, which made the news for royalty journalist Rick Evers at the end of November, was auctioned on Saturday for 143 euros. At the beginning of this month, Evers discovered that only the Dutch translation contained the names of the British royals who had spoken about the house color of the then unborn Prince Archie.

Because the Dutch translators were initially blamed for this, Evers decided to auction the book and donate the proceeds to the Authors’ Union, which stands up for authors who are under fire.

“The amount could never have been high enough for the stress the translators had to endure because the author unjustly allowed them to end up in a global media storm,” Evers responds to the proceeds, which in his opinion should have been slightly higher. The book was purchased by someone from Spain, who wishes to remain anonymous. This person will let Evers know why the book was purchased. “Because that ‘banned’ edition caused a gossip scandal surrounding the already turbulent relationship between the Duke and Duchess and the royal family,” said the buyer.

The Dutch translation of Endgame, as the title of the original reads, became world news at the end of last month when Evers shared his discovery on X, formerly Twitter. His copy stated that it was King Charles who would have been concerned about the skin color of Harry and Meghan’s future son and that it was Princess Catherine who had intervened in that conversation.

Author Scobie, who previously wrote the book Finding Freedom about Harry and Meghan and is said to have ties with the couple, called the difference in RTL Boulevard that day “a translation error.” The Dutch publisher Xander Uitgevers immediately removed the book from the market after Evers’ discovery. The Times later reported on the authority of sources at the British agent that two versions of the book had been sent to the Netherlands: one with the passage about Archie’s skin color and one without. Scobie also claimed this later in a column. A new version of Final Battle is now available in stores, with even more passages adjusted compared to the first translation.

