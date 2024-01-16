Much more methane deep in the permafrost than thought. It can quickly worsen warming – Wel.nl

#methane #deep #permafrost #thought #quickly #worsen #warming #Wel.nl

The methane stored in the permafrost is the great unknown in the climate crisis. More and more is slowly becoming known about the gas, which can be released when the frozen earth melts. New research shows that there are large amounts of methane deep underground.

The top layer of permafrost has now been well studied, but less is known about what lies beneath it. That is why researchers have tried to map the storage and distribution of methane on Spitsbergen. To this end, eight very deep boreholes that fossil fuel companies have drilled into the permafrost were examined. Large amounts of methane were discovered. The conclusion is that this methane, which is located at a depth of at least 2 meters, is easy to find and can therefore easily come to the surface when the permafrost melts. This probably applies to methane everywhere in the permafrost, so not just on Spitsbergen.

The research shows that permafrost located in a valley is better preserved and that the risk of methane release is therefore smaller than in higher areas. This is probably because in a valley the permafrost is formed by the groundwater level, creating a much thicker ice layer. In highlands with less water, the ice is thinner and also more permeable. Methane will therefore be released much sooner there. At the moment, little methane is leaking, but that could change quickly. How much will be released and what the consequences will be remains speculation for the time being, but it doesn’t look good.