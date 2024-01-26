“Muhammad” suffers from psychological disorders.. and the cost of his treatment is 20.9 thousand dirhams

#Muhammad #suffers #psychological #disorders. #cost #treatment #thousand #dirhams

The patient (Muhammad – Sudanese) has been suffering from psychological and mental disorders for a long time, due to his bad family circumstances, as his father separated from the family of six, leaving them without a breadwinner or support, and his mother became the sole breadwinner for them.

The mother receives financial aid from her friends, which barely meets the requirements of daily life.

His mother says that he suffered from a psychological illness accompanied by behavioral disorders, which required him to be transferred to the emergency department at Al Ain Governmental Hospital, and placed under medical observation in the psychiatric care department.

The patient stayed in the hospital for a period, during which he received the psychological support and medical care necessary to control his illness and behavioral disorder. He currently needs special medications, costing 20,928 dirhams for a year.

But his mother is unable to provide this large amount, and she appeals to good people and people with compassionate hearts to provide her with assistance as soon as possible, especially since her son’s health condition will deteriorate if he does not take his medications regularly.

According to a medical report issued by Al Ain Governmental Hospital, (Mohammed) was admitted to the emergency department suffering from a fit of anger and intense screaming. He was examined by a specialist doctor and requested that he be transferred to the mental health department.

The report added that the patient was previously diagnosed with psychological and mental disorders, and he received the necessary treatment until his health condition stabilized and was under control, but he still needs examinations, analyzes and special medications to treat psychological disorders.

His mother confirmed that her poor financial situation prevents her from helping her son overcome his suffering and paying the costs of his treatment.

She said that he suffered from a behavioral disorder, suffered from tantrums, screaming and crying, and was destroying everything he could get his hands on. She added: “We often lost control of him and had to call an ambulance.”

She continued: “The doctor asked to give him sedatives to control his condition and calm the tantrum he was experiencing.”

The mother said: “My family consists of six individuals, and we have no breadwinner except my eldest son, who was able to get a job in a government agency in Al Ain, with a salary of 2,500 dirhams, before his services were terminated about a year ago, so he returned to the state of searching for work. Currently, I depend on my friends, who help me with some money, and one of the charitable organizations pays my children’s tuition fees.”

She added: “(Muhammad) needs treatment, follow-up, and special medications to control his condition, and the cost of his treatment for a year amounts to 20,928 dirhams, which is a large amount compared to our ability, as I cannot provide it to treat my son.”

The mother continued: “I appeal to good people and people with compassionate hearts to help me cover the cost of treating my son and saving his life from the disease.”