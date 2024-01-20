#Muhtar #candidacy #fight #families #injured

‘Muhtar candidacy’ fight between two families: 9 injured

In a fight between two families in Mardin over ‘headman candidacy’, the vehicles in which the parties were chasing each other crashed. The parties got into a fight after the accident

Entry: 20.01.2024 – 22:38 Update: 20.01.2024 – 22:46

facebook

twitter-x

linkedin

whatsapp

mail

SUBSCRIBE TO

According to DHA news, on January 18 in the rural Kuyulu District, an argument broke out between two families about determining the candidate for the elections to be held on March 31. The verbal argument escalated into a fight with stones and sticks.

Read more!

IMPORTANT HEADLINES OF THE DAY

All rights of the articles, news, videos and photographs published on haberturk.com website belong to Haberturk Gazetecilik A.Ş. It cannot be quoted without permission, even by citing the source.

Copyright © 2021 – All rights reserved. Habertürk Gazetecilik A.Ş.