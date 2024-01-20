‘Muhtar candidacy’ fight between two families: 9 injured

‘Muhtar candidacy’ fight between two families: 9 injured

In a fight between two families in Mardin over ‘headman candidacy’, the vehicles in which the parties were chasing each other crashed. The parties got into a fight after the accident

Entry: 20.01.2024 – 22:38

According to DHA news, on January 18 in the rural Kuyulu District, an argument broke out between two families about determining the candidate for the elections to be held on March 31. The verbal argument escalated into a fight with stones and sticks.

