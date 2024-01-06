MULTIDISCIPLINARY ARTIST – Joëlle Aresoa is inspired by her love for her homeland

Joëlle Aresoa presents her collection entitled “Mandry Tsary”

At the age of 38, Joëlle Aresoa, known as Joey Aresoa, embarked on the captivating world of visual art and literature. Currently, she is participating in the “New Earth” Exhibition at Hakanto Contemporary Ankadimbahoaka, presenting her collection titled “Mandry Tsara” from today until April 20.

A decade devoted to plastic art and two decades to poetic art have shaped Joëlle Aresoa’s artistic career. For her current exhibition, “Mandry Tsara”, she uses her poems broadcast in a loop above a table decorated with one thousand one hundred and forty bottles, each containing soils from thirty-eight different origins. These lands, collected from Mandritsara to Fasan’ny Karana, even including empty bottles evoking Anjeda, the ancestral land she has never seen but where she will one day end. “This exhibition retraces my entire life, from my birth to my death, recounting the history of these thirty-eight lands through a series of thirty-eight looping poems. Each piece of land gathered evokes in me emotions, memories of this place, love, and my childhood,” confides Joëlle Aresoa.

The work of this versatile artist finds its inspiration in the richness of oral culture, sôva, her personal history and slam poetry. By merging words, abstract art and figurative art, she creates evocative and poetic works. In 2017, Joëlle Aresoa marked the start of her career as a visual artist with the solo exhibition “Proses en Kaléidoscope” at the Citizen Guest House in Antananarivo.

Nicole Rafalimananjara

