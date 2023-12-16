MultiVersus Happy Meal stickers spotted in Belgian McDonald’s

#MultiVersus #Happy #Meal #stickers #spotted #Belgian #McDonalds

After a beta that took the world by storm before many of its userbase fell, Player First Games seemed to be going back to the drawing board, pulling MultiVersus away from digital storefronts and promising a return sometime next year.

Now we may have seen the first signs of life regarding this return, as a collaboration with McDonald’s has been spotted in Belgium. It’s worth noting that these ads have not yet been confirmed as real, so take this information with a grain of salt.

However, if this is real, it’s probably a good sign that we’ll see the return of the platform fighter sooner rather than later. If this collaboration happens globally, or in large areas, it’s likely we’ll see the return of MultiVersus together in some form. Hopefully there’s a little more longevity for the game this time around.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Turkish central bank boss to return to live with parents due to high inflation | Economy
Turkish central bank boss to return to live with parents due to high inflation | Economy
Posted on
Laptop with 64-core AMD EPYC processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080? In China it is possible
Laptop with 64-core AMD EPYC processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080? In China it is possible
Posted on
‘Home Alone’ star goes crazy over the same question: “I want them to stop”
‘Home Alone’ star goes crazy over the same question: “I want them to stop”
Posted on
The FCZ loses in St. Gallen: “The title is taken,” says Zeidler – Henriksen sees it completely differently
The FCZ loses in St. Gallen: “The title is taken,” says Zeidler – Henriksen sees it completely differently
Posted on
Tags
African akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture emphasis Freed GAZA Government Hamas horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the president press morocco rain Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Sudan today Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News