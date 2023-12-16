MultiVersus Happy Meal stickers spotted in Belgian McDonald’s

#MultiVersus #Happy #Meal #stickers #spotted #Belgian #McDonalds

After a beta that took the world by storm before many of its userbase fell, Player First Games seemed to be going back to the drawing board, pulling MultiVersus away from digital storefronts and promising a return sometime next year.

Now we may have seen the first signs of life regarding this return, as a collaboration with McDonald’s has been spotted in Belgium. It’s worth noting that these ads have not yet been confirmed as real, so take this information with a grain of salt.

However, if this is real, it’s probably a good sign that we’ll see the return of the platform fighter sooner rather than later. If this collaboration happens globally, or in large areas, it’s likely we’ll see the return of MultiVersus together in some form. Hopefully there’s a little more longevity for the game this time around.