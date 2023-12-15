Munich Re shares lighter: Munich Re wants to significantly increase profits in 2024 – no significant losses due to SIGNA bankruptcy

#Munich #shares #lighter #Munich #significantly #increase #profits #significant #losses #due #SIGNA #bankruptcy

Munich Re is aiming for further significant profit growth next year.

Thanks to the good operating performance in all segments, the DAX group is targeting an after-tax profit of around 5 billion euros in 2024. The reinsurer is expecting 4.5 billion euros for this year.

Insurance sales are expected to be around 59 billion euros next year. The return on investment should improve “noticeably” to over 2.8 percent.

In 2022, Munich Re earned 3.4 billion euros. However, this value is not directly comparable because from 2023 the group will be accounting according to the IFRS 17 standard, which regulates the recognition of insurance contracts in the balance sheet. In the first nine months of this year, the profit according to the new accounting was 3.6 billion euros.

Munich Re feels on the safe side with SIGNA

Munich Re is affected by the billion-dollar bankruptcy of the Austrian real estate group SIGNA. CFO Christoph Jurecka confirmed in a conference call on Friday that the reinsurer had invested in SIGNA. However, these are exclusively commitments secured by real estate, so that no significant losses are to be expected for Munich Re. “This protects us,” said Jurecka. According to a report in the Financial Times, the primary insurance subsidiary Ergo SIGNA has borrowed around 700 million euros. Overall, SIGNA is in debt to German insurers for more than three billion euros.

“Conservative” profit target encourages Munich Re investors



Munich Re convinced investors again on Friday with its profit outlook for 2024. After the shares reached the 400 euro mark for the first time on Wednesday and profit-taking began the day before due to new US key interest rate prospects, they went up at the end of the week. The Munich Re share ultimately traded 0.13 percent lower at 376.10 euros in XETRA trading.

The world’s largest reinsurer is targeting a profit jump to the five billion euro mark for the coming year. This means that the profit target is eleven percent above the 4.5 billion euros that CEO Joachim Wenning has announced for 2023. The targets also roughly reflect the expectations of the market: Analysts recently expected almost 4.6 billion euros for the current year and almost five billion euros for 2024.

Analyst Philip Kett from the investment house Jefferies spoke of “increased ambition” in an initial reaction available on Friday. Kamran Hossain from the US bank JPMorgan described the target as “not significantly above market expectations” of 4.95 billion euros. But at least the consensus with the plans is just exceeded.

However, the stock had lost almost six percent the day before after the US Federal Reserve announced falling interest rates for the coming year. This also sent the share prices of other primary insurers and reinsurers plummeting.

What is now somewhat encouraging for investors: According to Hossain’s assessment, the profit target should be interpreted as a conservative guideline. Munich Re is known for cautious planning that is ultimately exceeded. The first target for 2023 was only four billion before it was later increased to 4.5 billion.

Other experts also mentioned the company’s conservative approach, including Thorsten Wenzel from DZ Bank. He expects the next possible price driver to be the annual figures due at the end of February, with which Munich Re will also report on the contract renewal on January 1st.

Over the course of the year so far, Munich Re shares have gained a quarter of their value. The solid development was recently crowned by reaching the 400 euro mark. The previous record was more than 20 years ago: around the turn of the year 2000/2001, the price was just under 400 euros until it reached its low at a good 50 euros at the beginning of 2003.

FRANKFURT / MUNICH (Dow Jones / dpa-AFX / )

