MUNICIPAL AND LEGISLATIVE – Aspiring TGV candidates will be tested beforehand

Hery Rasoamaromaka, TGV national secretary and governor of Analamanga

As he takes his seat in his governor’s office, Hery Rasoamaromaka announces that the candidates who will represent the TGV for the next elections are not yet known.

Nothing is decided. If on the opposition side, we already dream of running for a majority in the National Assembly and having the most mayoral positions, it seems that Hery Rasoamaromaka, national secretary of the “Tanora malagasy vonona” (TGV) party and governor of the Analamanga region, announced that the party’s candidates for the next elections have not yet been decided. He indicates that even the current representatives of the party are not guaranteed to return, and nothing has yet been decided concerning future candidates for the municipal and legislative elections. These were his words yesterday on his first day at the regional office in Ambohidahy.

According to Rasoamaromaka, aspiring TGV candidates will have to pass tests to assess their desire to contribute to the development of the country and their adherence to the party’s ideals. People will be responsible for examining their abilities, because the party wishes to collaborate with individuals with real aspirations for the development of Madagascar, in accordance with the plan of the President of the Republic. He also mentions that current mayors and deputies will not be spared, given that the President of the Republic wishes to work with trusted collaborators.

Controversy

Concerning the controversy surrounding the municipal elections in Antananarivo, there is speculation about the possible candidacy of former president Marc Ravalomanana for town hall. However, a recent statement by MP Todisoa Randriamampandry suggests that the opposition could support a single candidate, in this case Marc Ravalomanana, for the race for mayor of the Capital.

Regarding the legislative elections, both on the TGV side and the opposition, the candidates have not yet been officially designated. On the other hand, the opposition aims to obtain the greatest number of seats possible in Tsimbazaza in order to seek a majority in the National Assembly, to play a role of real counter-power and to influence major decisions, in particular the proposal of names candidates for the post of Prime Minister.

Expectation remains over the dates of the upcoming elections, although forecasts indicate that they should take place before the end of the first half of the year. The Independent National Electoral Commission is expected to announce these dates.

Ravo Andriantsalama