Municipal council: Lausanne wants to offer courses to cyclists

Elected officials ask the Municipality to take under its wing those who are not yet convinced by cycling.

Teaching non-cyclists the highway code or offering training to those who are already convinced: these are the objectives of the Lausanne Municipal Council. The Municipality must now make proposals in this direction. This will still take some time.

Cycling in Lausanne must do better, say municipal councilors, both on the left and on the right. During the last session in December, three interventions were examined. All aimed to increase and perfect the modal transfer of citizens. Among the decisions taken, that of asking the Municipality for introductory courses for non-cyclists was accepted; but not without discussion.

Switching from cars to non-motorized two-wheelers: this is one of the objectives of the City’s Climate Plan. Lausanne has set itself the goal of increasing the modal share of cycling from 2% in 2015 to 15% in 2030. To do this, believes socialist Séverine Graff, we must aim for “better support from the population who are not yet cyclists”. as she formulates it in her postulate.

What makes you tick

The idea consists in particular of “offering free group lessons for adults”. The City Cycling delegate could, for example, train the coaches. It would also involve “offering “beginner” actions specifically targeting populations of foreign origin”.

This last clarification on populations of foreign origin raised eyebrows on both the left and the right, with some seeing it as a form of discrimination. Séverine Graff defended that “not everyone learns to ride a bike from childhood”.

“It is not up to the Lausanne taxpayer to pay for cycling lessons.” Anouck Saugy, PLR

The PLR ​​and the UDC were also concerned about the cost of such a measure. For PLR Anouck Saugy, it would even be unfair to young people who have to pay for a driving license: “It is not up to the Lausanne taxpayer to pay for cycling lessons,” she added.

The Council, on the other hand, almost unanimously supported the proposal from the UDC Fabrice Moscheni for a vade mecum for cycling. This short manual recalling all the rules for the safety of cyclists and other users should fill a gap and refine user training.

Give and take

Third occurrence on the bicycle, the Vert’libérale Denise Gemesio asked to “condition the obtaining of the various subsidies linked to soft mobility to the follow-up of an awareness course on the highway code”. This vision, based on the principle of give and take, did not appeal. The majority on the left prefers a more open policy that unconditionally encourages training, as the Graff postulate demands.

The Municipality is therefore responsible for organizing courses and drafting a vade mecum. Séverine Graff argues that this proactive approach already exists in Geneva, in the form of “bicycle Saturdays”.

