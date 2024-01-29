Municipal taxes will also increase this year

#Municipal #taxes #increase #year

NOS Nieuws•vandaag, 00:01

Municipalities expect to collect 8.5 percent more money through taxes this year – the largest increase since 2007. In total, municipalities expect to receive more than 13 billion euros this year, the Central Bureau of Statistics reports based on municipal budgets.

What is budgeted and what ultimately comes in always differs a little. This is mainly because the income from building permits and tourist taxes is difficult to predict. Over the past ten years, with the exception of corona year 2020, income has always been higher than what was budgeted.

Municipalities generate by far the most money from property tax, waste tax, sewerage tax and parking costs.

The graph below shows how many billions are collected annually by municipalities. Only the budget for 2023 and 2024 is known:

NOS

Municipalities have estimated that they will collect 5.5 billion from property tax (ozb) this year, which is a lot out of the total of more than 13 billion. Municipalities can decide for themselves what they spend this money on.

The WOZ value in particular influences the amount of that tax and the WOZ value has increased significantly due to the increased house prices. There is always some delay in calculating the WOZ value, so last year’s house price fluctuations (including declines) are not yet included in this year’s calculations.

That is why the property tax will increase by an average of 7.5 percent this year. The WOZ value for a home was 368,000 euros on January 1, which is 16.1 percent more than a year earlier. Rotterdam residents in particular will notice this this year: the property tax there will increase by more than 13 percent. In Amsterdam this is 5 percent lower.

Don’t decide for yourself

The waste tax and sewerage tax are also important revenues for municipalities. Both taxes will increase again this year, but there is an important difference with the property tax. Municipalities are not allowed to freely decide for themselves what they spend the money on: it must really go to waste transport and processing (waste tax) and the removal of waste and rainwater (sewage tax). The income may also not exceed the actual costs.

And car owners will have already noticed: parking costs are also increasing. Prices are going up, especially in Amsterdam, Rotterdam and Utrecht.

NOS

There are also some smaller taxes, such as costs for municipal services (fees). An outlier here are the secretarial offices, where municipalities expect more than 50 percent more income. Secretarial fees are costs that you pay for applying for identity documents.

The enormous increase is because in 2014 the validity of passports and ID cards was extended from five to ten years. Few new documents were requested between 2019 and 2023, but this year the first identity documents that were valid for ten years expired. The municipalities expect many applications and therefore more fees.

In addition, large (and popular for tourists) municipalities such as Amsterdam and Rotterdam expect a significant increase in incoming tourist taxes. In the capital, this is not only because the number of tourists is increasing, but also because rates are rising.

Less dog tax

There is one municipal tax fund that will probably shrink somewhat this year, namely the dog tax. More and more municipalities are abolishing these.

This is not a major decline. The budgeted ‘other’ pot will decrease (for all municipalities together) from 141 to 138 million euros.