Municipality of Leeuwarden presents health policy Together Healthy

The mayor and aldermen of Leeuwarden have drawn up the Healthy Together health memorandum. The council submits the memorandum to the municipal council, which makes a decision on it. The theme of the new health memorandum is: working together for a healthy Leeuwarden. A broad vision of health is important for this. “That vision means that we not only look at whether or not we are ill, but also at participation in society and meaning, at resilience and what gives life meaning,” says Councilor for Health Nathalie Kramers.

Reason for the new health bill

Health is a precious value. For people personally and for society as a whole. Health therefore has an important place in the coalition agreement of the municipality of Leeuwarden.

The reason for the health bill is diverse. In addition to the coalition agreement, there is a legal obligation. There are also two important reasons for the health bill. Namely the unequal opportunities for health and the unsustainability of care.

The opportunities for a healthy life are unevenly distributed in the Netherlands and within the municipality of Leeuwarden. Health inequalities affect a person’s life expectancy and quality of life. In Leeuwarden, for example, we see that the life expectancy of residents at district level varies between 73 and 86 years. In addition, healthcare is increasingly under pressure. Due to the double aging of the population, the demand for care will increase in the coming years. Kramers: “We do not find it acceptable that within our municipality the chance of healthy years of life can differ so much between residents. Moreover, we want to contribute to the prevention of illness and care.”

A broad vision on health in Leeuwarden

Health is a complicated and dynamic issue. There are many factors that influence a person’s health. Consider, for example, living and working conditions, literacy, culture and poverty and debt. It is therefore important that health is viewed and addressed from a broad perspective. The vision of the municipality of Leeuwarden is therefore:

“All residents of the municipality of Leeuwarden are healthy, which means they experience a good quality of life. All residents also have an equal chance to grow up, live healthily and age healthily.”

Four pillars are central

The municipality is shaping the new vision based on four pillars:

Equal opportunities for a healthy life: every resident of the municipality of Leeuwarden has an equal chance for a healthy life. It doesn’t matter where you were born, where you live, what education you have and how much money you earn

Healthy living environment: the living environment in the municipality of Leeuwarden is designed in such a way that it invites healthy eating, playing, exercise, meeting and relaxing

Mental health: every young person and young adult feels good about himself or herself, suffers less from stress, can enjoy life and can deal well with changes and setbacks

Healthy aging: every resident can grow old healthily, can continue to participate as much as possible and experiences a good quality of life

Joint task

Health is strongly connected to other domains, subjects and themes. We can only solve the health issues at hand together. In preparing the memorandum, the municipality therefore focused on support and connections, both internally and externally. For this purpose, the ‘Healthy Together’ event was organized last autumn for residents and professionals. The event was also the start of a structural collaboration, also for the implementation of the health bill.

“I am proud that in the coming years we will be fully committed to prevention and support for young and old in making healthy choices. Together with residents and partners in our municipality, we work to ensure that everyone in our municipality has an equal chance of a healthy life, regardless of where you were born or live,” says the councilor for Health.

The Healthy Together health note can be downloaded via www.leeuwarden.nl/gezondheidsnota