Municipality of Viana deprived of electricity

Part of the municipality of Viana has been deprived of electricity since the early hours of this Saturday, 16th, due to corrective maintenance work on the high voltage line of the Viana-RNT electrical substation.

According to a statement sent to the editorial staff of , ENDE will interrupt the normal energy supply, from 7 am today, until 3 pm, in the following areas of the municipality of Viana: Centralidades Vida Pacífica and Zango 8 thousand, Vila de Viana, neighborhoods Viana Sanzala, Mulenvo de Cima, Caop, Santa Teresinha, Estalagem, Kikuxi, Boa Fé, Zangos zero, 1, 2, 3 and 4, Calumbo, Viana Industrial Complex, Special Economic Zone, and adjacent areas.