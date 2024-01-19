Municipality wants to ‘substantially limit’ car traffic in Red Light District

#Municipality #substantially #limit #car #traffic #Red #Light #District

The municipality plans to further reduce the number of cars in the Red Light District. This is stated in a document that Mayor Halsema and Councilor Mbarki sent to municipal councilors today.

The document is about the approach to the city center. It states, among other things, that this year research will be conducted into ‘how more peace and space’ can be created by ‘substantially limiting’ motorized traffic in the area. Consideration includes fewer parking spaces and fewer large and heavy trucks.

Parking spaces

Plans to limit through car traffic between the Kloverniersburgwal and the Dam are also mentioned. The municipality announced at the end of last year that this is a shortcut to avoid the traffic jam on the Amstel and Rokin, which is why the Halvemaansbrug and Damstraat are closed off by traffic controllers on busy days.

“In the field of public space, we are committed to improving traffic circulation, because public space in the Center is limited,” the municipality writes. The intention is also to have more transport of construction equipment, for example, via water, which would have been perceived as positive.

Coaches

This month, the municipality also started fining heavy coaches that drive in places where they are not allowed to drive. This is done both by enforcement officers and through camera enforcement. This would involve ‘a relatively significant cost item and valuable capacity’. About thirty percent of coaches have a foreign license plate, and it is not possible to automatically enforce such license plates. “In practice, this causes a lot of frustration,” the municipality writes.