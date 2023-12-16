Murder Festival can be seen on Saturday, December 16 on SBS6: Celebrities must solve a murder

#Murder #Festival #Saturday #December #SBS6 #Celebrities #solve #murder

On Saturday, December 16, you can watch the brand new show on SBS6 Murder party. Under the leadership of host Hans Kesting, famous Dutch people must solve a fictional murder…

Murder party missed? Watch the entire broadcast via Gids.tv.

Viewer can play along

Seven celebrities are going to a festive wedding at a chic location in the south of the Netherlands. It won’t be very fun, because they have to solve a (fictional) murder case here. Using clues, hints and successful investigation, the stars and viewers must unravel the murder mystery. The person who guesses the identity of the perpetrator and finds the most clues wins the TV murder game. By playing along, the viewer has a chance to win 10,000 euros.

Which celebrity is the best detective?

The participants of Murder party are: Kees Boot, Daphne Deckers, Victoria Koblenko, Patrick Martens, Guido Spek, Barrie Stevens and Georgina Verbaan. They don’t all show up at the wedding, one of them doesn’t show up at the wedding ceremony because he or she has been murdered. They need the evidence that the six detectives collect in the Accusation Chamber. Here they are called upon to answer thirteen questions. Only when the arrest is shown does it become clear who the murderer is and therefore who from the group of celebrities is the best murder detective.

Murder party can be seen on Saturday, December 16 at 8 p.m. on SBS6. You can watch the best fragments and the entire broadcast of Murder party watch it again at Gids.tv and KIJK.nl.