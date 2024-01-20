MURDER IN FARAVOHITRA – The executioner of the young girl imprisoned

Murder weapons and amulets seized by police from witch doctor

Presented to the investigating judge, the “Uncle sorcerer” suspected of having raped, beheaded and thrown away the headless body of Nathalie Thérèse Fifaliana, in Faravohitra, was incarcerated.

Fixed on his fate, the so-called marabout known by the nickname Tonton was placed in preventive detention at the Tsiafahy prison yesterday. He is being prosecuted for the rape and murder of Nathalie Thérèse Fifaliana, the 14-year-old girl, whose headless body was discovered in Faravohitra.

“The case had to be transferred to the investigating judge because it is an assassination punishable by a sentence of forced labor for life. We requested an arrest warrant (MD) against the suspects, the man in Tsiafahy and the two women, keepers of the doany, in Antanimora,” explains a judicial voice to the public prosecutor. “Obviously, the MD is systematic for a rape case. This is the national criminal policy,” underlines another magistrate at the prosecution.

The alleged charlatan, decorated from head to toe in amulets, is a familiar face to the residents of Faravohitra where he resides. The neighborhood finds him aggressive, strange and crazy, unless he pretends to be.

People are afraid of him, his behavior and what he practices. Sometimes he threatens people, insults them. He sows trouble like during the inauguration of the Rova in Antananarivo.

Before he was captured for this criminal case, he had already been arrested three times by the police, according to testimonies collected by a colleague. He makes noise day and night.

Not normal at all

Those who know him know very well that his lifestyle is not at all normal. It’s already happened that he gets wet with his fetishes. He receives men and makes them take a bath at his house.

This self-proclaimed witch uncle warns that he will burn alive anyone who tries to report him to the police. Those close to Nathalie, for their part, revealed that he uses drugs. He always came to their house, in Antsalovana Antohomadinika, and spoke with them. The last time was Sunday evening when he allegedly bewitched the young girl. The latter left with him, to Faravohitra, even though her brother stopped her. It was during the night that she was raped, according to police. Her executioner decapitated her. He explained, during his interrogation, that he served his head as an offering to the doany of Andranoro.

The leaders of this sacred place of worship, interviewed by our RTA colleague, explained that this story of sacrifice is only a false accusation. “Spilling a drop of human blood in this doany is taboo. It is also forbidden to take the body of a person who has just died there,” they assert.

Embroidery Leonard