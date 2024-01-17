MURDER IN MAEVATANÀNA – A collector of butchered local products

Five men, presumed guilty of the premeditated murder of Dina Mamiharisoa Andriatsaramahazo, a collector of local products, will be presented to the Maevatanàna prosecutor’s office today. The abominable crime was committed on January 6, in Tsararano-Berivotra 5/5. The victim had received blows to the head from an ax. His face was slashed. His lifeless body was left at the scene.

He worked with a Chinese man and sold essential goods in rural areas where he collected food. That Saturday, he left home on a motorcycle to go to work. He was attacked along the way and murdered in horrific circumstances. His murderers only took his cell phone. They left his money and his two-wheeler.

According to relatives of Dina Mamiharisoa, he had already been the victim of a theft in 2020. His attackers found themselves face to face with the gendarmes. Some of them were killed during the skirmish. Others were captured alive and incarcerated. They found freedom and then they started again and killed.

