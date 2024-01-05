Murder of a child at a train station: Police nab a suspect

#Murder #child #train #station #Police #nab #suspect

On Thursday afternoon, a horrific act took place in Hradec Králové, Czech Republic. A 32-year-old man murdered a minor at the main train station. As reported by the Hradecky deník, the police caught the man after an hour of searching. The child was dead at the scene.

“Today around 6:30 in the early evening, a violent crime took place at the main station in Hradec Králové, when dozens of police officers were searching for the perpetrator. We warned citizens not to try to arrest him themselves, because he might have been armed with a knife. We managed to arrest him within an hour in his place of residence in Hradec Králové,” said police spokeswoman Iva Kormošová before 9 p.m. on Thursday.

“The suspect is a 32-year-old man and the victim is a person younger than 15 years old. All the circumstances of the case are subject to further investigation. The act took place between the rails outside the boarding places,” added Kormošová.

It is a suspected murder, where the suspect is a 32-year-old man and the victim is a person younger than 15 years old. — Police of the Czech Republic (@PolicieCZ) January 4, 2024

Train traffic was stopped immediately after the act and resumed around 6:45 p.m. When announcing the traffic restrictions, Czech Railways said that the suspect had been hiding on the track premises for some time.