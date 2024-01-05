Murder of a child at a train station: Police nab a suspect

#Murder #child #train #station #Police #nab #suspect

On Thursday afternoon, a horrific act took place in Hradec Králové, Czech Republic. A 32-year-old man murdered a minor at the main train station. As reported by the Hradecky deník, the police caught the man after an hour of searching. The child was dead at the scene.

“Today around 6:30 in the early evening, a violent crime took place at the main station in Hradec Králové, when dozens of police officers were searching for the perpetrator. We warned citizens not to try to arrest him themselves, because he might have been armed with a knife. We managed to arrest him within an hour in his place of residence in Hradec Králové,” said police spokeswoman Iva Kormošová before 9 p.m. on Thursday.

“The suspect is a 32-year-old man and the victim is a person younger than 15 years old. All the circumstances of the case are subject to further investigation. The act took place between the rails outside the boarding places,” added Kormošová.

Train traffic was stopped immediately after the act and resumed around 6:45 p.m. When announcing the traffic restrictions, Czech Railways said that the suspect had been hiding on the track premises for some time.

Also Read:  Motorist dies in accident

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Murder of a child at a train station: Police nab a suspect
Murder of a child at a train station: Police nab a suspect
Posted on
Olaf Scholz may be forced to leave
Olaf Scholz may be forced to leave
Posted on
Fernando Medina carries out a special operation to reduce debt below 100%
Fernando Medina carries out a special operation to reduce debt below 100%
Posted on
iPhones no longer start after iOS update: this is what goes wrong and how to solve it
iPhones no longer start after iOS update: this is what goes wrong and how to solve it
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News