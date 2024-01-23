MURDER OF A MAYOR – Five soldiers and four civilians to be presented to the prosecution

Colonel Tahina Ravelomanana (aged) and his colleague, Colonel Tojo Raoilijon (aged).

Those allegedly responsible for the murder of the mayor of the commune of Andranomiely, in Ankazobe, will be brought before the public prosecutor’s office today. There are five soldiers and four civilians.

The chosen one was killed during an assault perpetrated by around forty dahalo in fatigues, on the night of January 7 to 8. The investigation by the Fiadanana Criminal Research Section, with the Analamanga Gendarmerie Group, bore fruit. The commanders of these two entities, Colonels Tahina Ravelomanana and Tojo Raoilijon, explained yesterday to Ankadilalana what happened and what affected the main suspects.

The crime would be due to a settling of scores. Among the soldiers, two who were stationed in two fokontany in the commune of Andranomiely, were cited with the fokontany leaders in a case of extortion.

These soldiers allegedly extracted money from people they accused of being criminals. Some of their victims complained to the mayor, Roger Rambola.

Complicity

The latter then summoned the fokontany chiefs to tell them that he will never accept their actions, even if it costs him his life.

Under the influence of alcohol, the leader of the accused soldiers gathered the fokonolona in one of the two fokontany and revealed publicly that it was he who killed the mayor because he would have excluded them.

The three other soldiers present at Andranomiely-Sud, scene of the incursion, would never have been touched by the dahalo. One of them could have seen the attackers in action and opened fire on them, but he remained unresponsive. All this pushed residents to suspect complicity between them and the thugs. The two suspected women come from the commune of Andriamena, in the district of Tsaratanàna. They were betrayed by the cell phone which fell from the pocket of a dahalo hit by the gendarmes’ bullets, during the same attack.

According to the gendarmerie investigation, this criminal organization is led by Lemizana, a co-perpetrator of the deceased Iarisy, a notorious kidnapper.

