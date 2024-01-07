Murder of a Pole in a hotel in Denmark. The suspect was arrested

A 29-year-old Pole was murdered in a hotel in Brøndby, Denmark. The police announce the arrest of a murder suspect, and two other people are wanted.

(illustrative photo) /Shutterstock

The police were notified on Saturday around noon by hotel employees in Brøndby that a man’s body had been found in one of the rooms.

After arriving at the scene, investigators found that the traces collected at the site proved that a crime had been committed.

At that time, it was only reported that the victim was a hotel guest.

Today, the police confirm that it is a 29-year-old Pole.

In connection with the murder case from Vibeholms All in Brndby, we arrested a person in Ballerup shortly before 11am. At the same time, we have identified two other suspects. #politisdk

Westegns PoliceJanuary 7, 2024

At the same time, it informs about the arrest of a person suspected of involvement in the murder of a Pole. Two other people are wanted.

We know who they are and we encourage them to come forward themselves, said Deputy Police Inspector Charlotte Skovby.

The investigation is ongoing and we cannot provide any further information at this time, she added.

Leave a Reply

