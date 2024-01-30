Murder suspect Peter R. de Vries apologizes: ‘I was put under pressure’

#Murder #suspect #Peter #Vries #apologizes #put #pressure

ANPEa court drawing by Krystian M.

NOS News•today, 10:39•Changed today, 10:54

One of the main suspects in the trial of the murder of Peter R. de Vries has made a statement for the first time. Just before the Public Prosecution Service took the floor on the demand, Krystian M. asked to speak. The Public Prosecution Service sees him as a murder broker in the case, the man who linked the client to the perpetrators of the murder.

M. addressed the relatives of the crime journalist. “I want you to know that I did not want this. I forwarded messages under pressure,” the 28-year-old Pole said in Dutch. “This will not make you any less sad, but I want to say sorry for what happened.”

In his short statement, M. said that he was moved by the victim statements of the relatives and therefore partly broke his silence. “The video of Royce and Kelly has moved me. I don’t have the heart to let them go through life without any explanation. I therefore want to explain my side of the matter. Without burdening others, in connection with my safety.”

‘Put under pressure’

M. said he had been pressured, although he did not go into details. “Things were said to me that I did not want to repeat. Very intense things. If I could go back, I would have done it differently. Once again: I am sorry.”

In addition, M. said that statements from an anonymous witness are incorrect, have been exaggerated or distorted. “This is someone who will do anything to save himself, but he will never take responsibility.”

Witness 5089 was the reason the murder case was reopened in 2022 just before the verdict. It concerns a friend of M. who went to the police because he said he was drawn into M.’s criminal affairs.

Turned to relatives

After his statement, M. did not respond to further questions from the judge or the public prosecutor. However, it was prepared to comply with the relatives’ request to look them in the eye.

“He took off his hood and face mask and then turned to Kelly, Royce and their mother, who are sitting at the back of the room,” says reporter Noortje Deutekom from the Bunker in Amsterdam-Osdorp where the trial is taking place. “He tidied his hair when he turned around and then looked straight at them for about ten seconds, without saying anything else.”

The press could not see the family’s reaction because their backs were to the press box.

Acquittal in another case

In his statement, M. had already spoken about the concealing clothing that he has been wearing throughout the entire process. “I am not wearing my face mask and hood to disrespect you all or to act cool. This also has to do with my safety.”

The remarkable moment in court comes a day after M. was acquitted in another case. The Public Prosecution Service had demanded 16 years in prison for involvement in a liquidation attempt in Zeewolde, but according to the court there was not enough evidence for this. Two other people involved received 15 years in prison.

It is expected that the Public Prosecution Service will make the demand tomorrow in the De Vries trial. In addition to M., eight others are on trial, including the suspected shooter and driver of the getaway car. All have so far remained silent in court.

The person who ordered the murder has not yet been identified, although drug criminal Ridouan Taghi is often mentioned.