Murderer of mother and 4 children in apartment that caused a stir in Paris arrested!

French police arrested a male suspect in connection with the discovery of five bodies in an apartment in the city of Meaux, east of Paris on Christmas Day. The man is suspected of killing a mother and her four children who were found dead in the apartment.

As reported AFPTuesday (26/12/2023), local prosecutor Jean-Baptiste Bladier stated that authorities found the bodies of a woman and her four children aged 9 months, 4 years, 7 years and 10 years in an apartment in the city of Meaux on Monday (25 /12) evening local time.

The discovery of the body was made after worried relatives reported it to local authorities.

French authorities are investigating the discovery of the body as a suspected murder.

Local police sources revealed that the main suspect had been arrested in the town of Sevran, which is not far from Meaux. The identity of the arrested suspect has not been revealed to the public.

“The apartment had no signs of breaking and entering, and their father was not present,” Bladier said in his statement.

A source familiar with the investigation into the case said that the 35-year-old mother and her four children were killed with a “cold weapon” — a term that usually refers to a knife.

