Murray and Jokic’s 18/18 free throws give the Nuggets the duel between the last champions

One of the highlights of Christmas Day in the NBA was the duel between the last two champions, the Nuggets and the Warriors. The first ones took it, more successful in the final stretch, by a tight 120-114. Neither Nikola Jokic nor Stephen Curry were at their best levelalthough the Serbian center was decisive thanks to his extraordinary success from the free kick: he scored the 18 he took. In a very average game (4/12 in shots) he ended with 26 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists. That’s how he spends them.

The Nuggets based their victory on the power of his starting quintet, which scored 105 of the team’s 120 points. In addition, Denver’s substitutes did not take not a single bounce. The 43 were distributed to those who started at the beginning. Murray scored 28 pointswith decisive actions in the last quarter: a difficult turnaround shot and a triple. Porter Jr. finished with 19+10, to which he added a great defense. Klay Thompson suffered it. Aaron Gordon and Caldwell-Pope each scored 16 points. The first grabbed 10 rebounds and the second hit four triples.

The Warriors, on a bad day for the ‘Splash Brothers’they stayed in the game thanks to the contribution of their secondary players. Curry finished with 18 points, but with 7/20 in shots and 3/12 in triples. He scored his first point with five minutes left before halftime and his first basket in play when the intermission was reached. Thompson slowed the progression of recent dates to add only nine points with 3/10 from the arc.

The best Wiggins, since the substitution

With them two misguided, Wiggins highlightedrelegated to the bench, but very active and taking advantage of his physical superiority (22 points). The noob Podziemsky did everything to finish with 13 points, nine rebounds, six assists and five steals. Chris Paul, Saric and Kuminga helped reach an uncertain outcome (106-105), while Garubaafter two games having a few minutes, did not participate.

In the final stretch, the visitors were more unsuccessful and Jokic’s free throws and Murray’s success ended up deciding. The center made it 118-112 with 34 seconds left with a dunk on the run. An action that he does not usually do. In fact, his jokes about whether he reaches the rim are common. Seeing it was like a Christmas gift..