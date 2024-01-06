Musa and Hezonja boost Real Madrid against Efes after four historic overtimes

#Musa #Hezonja #boost #Real #Madrid #Efes #historic #overtimes

Very few basketball fans expected that the best gift of Kings they brought it to him Real Madrid and the Anadolu Efeswho played a clash a priori with few things at stake (the Turks came against the leader with five consecutive victories) but which surprisingly turned out to be the best game in Europe so far this season. The whites finally prevailed (130-126) after four extensions, Euroleague record. And he was not the only one who caused the duel.

Dzanan Musa (40 points) broke the scoring record for a Madrid player in the Euroleaguehis team marked a new top scorer in the competition (130), Larkin played 53 minutesmore than anyone else in the tournament and between them they signed the biggest joint score ever (256 points).

Larkin tries to overcome Campazzo’s defense.

Those could be the headlines of a match that had everythingin which those of Chus Mateodisplaying the motto of his club fight until the endwere able to come back in the last quarter, in the first overtime, in the second and in the third to secure the victory in the fourth between the ecstasy of a WiZink Center who suffered like few other times and roared like never before after consummating his team’s victory.

The four pillars of the white epic

Musaauthor of 40 points (13/15 t2, 2/5 t3 and 8/11 tl), Hezonja (31), Tavares (20+12+4 caps) and Campazzo (25+11 assists) were the four pillars on which Madrid built a historic victory against Efes de Larkin (32+5+9) in a match that was played in the purest style NBA from the second part. Because the first (38-36, min 20) It was squeaky because of the number of misses from the perimeter of Madrid (2/15) and Ephes (3/15).

After the break the Turks came out in a rush and with triples de Daum, Pleiss y Thompson and two pecks of Bryant y Larkin they took command with a partial 4-15 (42-51, min 23). Only Musa appeared in Madrid and Daum widened the gap (43-53, min 25). The whites needed to push harder in defense and secure the rebound. They did, and A great Musa led a 10-0 run supported by Campazzo and Hezonja (53-57, min 27). Daum and Larkin sutured the wound somewhat, but once again Musa, enormous (14 points in the third quarter), opened it again (64-58, min 29).

Musa keeps Madrid

The triples of Larkin y Pleiss They prevented the takeoff of a Madrid in which Campazzo resurfaced at times (68-66, min 33). Musa maintained Madrid’s advantage (71-68, min 34), who got stuck again in attack with Chacho, Yabusele y Poirier on the field and Efes gave another blow with a 0-7 partial led by Beaubois (71-76, min 36). Larkin neutralized a Hezonja triple with another, but appeared Musa with a suicidal tackle and a triple to tie the game (79-79, min 39). Larkin and Musa did not miss their free throws and the game went to waste. first extension (81-81).

Campazzo, Tavares and Hezonja they seemed to put the triumph on track (88-84), but Larkin He avoided it with a 2+1. Extra time entered the last two minutes tied (90-89) and the nerves made an appearance. Campazzo he missed a triple, Larkin assistance and Bryant two triples. ‘He Does’ He scored a free throw with 18 left, tied at 8.3 Larkin with two others, Hezonja He missed the winning triple at the buzzer to send the game to the second extension (91-91).

Express comeback in the second overtime

The Efes seemed to sentence with the triples de Larkin, Pleiss y Thompson (93-102, a 2,14). But Madrid did not give up and staged an epic express comeback with two free kicks from Tavarestwo more of Campazzoa triple of Talker and an entrance on the middle side of Hezonja avoiding the plug Sure to force the third extension (102-102).

In this Hezonja y Musa countered the attacks of Larkin y Beaubois. But Surewith four points, put the whites against the ropes again (111-111 with 14 seconds left). 5.3 from the conclusion Campazzo attended to Tavares which he crushed to tie, although the referees did not point out the clear lack of Sure on the action. And the game went to historic fourth extensionin which, yes, those of Chus Mateo they took command with eight points and two triples from Hezonja to neutralize the attacks of Thompson y Sure. And Musa, it couldn’t be anyone else, closed the most epic victory for the whites in a match with historical overtones (130-126).

Datasheet



130 – Real Madrid (25+13+26+17+10+11+9+19): Campazzo (25), Causeur (5), Musa (40), Hezonja (31), Tavares (20), Yabusele (2), Sergio Rodriguez (2), Poirier (5), Ndiaye (-) Abalde (-) and Llull (-).

126 – Anadolu Efes (18+18+25+20+10+11+9+11): Beaubois (10), Bryant (13), Thompson (21), Pleiss (14), Daum (15) -cinco titular- Larkin (32), Oturu (14) y Jones (7).

Referees: Matej Boltauzer (Slovenia), Robert Vyklicky (Czech Republic) and Sergio Silva (Portugal). They excluded Facundo Campazzo and Elijah Bryant by five personals.

Incidences: matchday 19 of the Euroleague played at the WiZink Center in front of about 12,000 spectators. In the preview, the award for best player of the month of December in the competition was given to Mario Hezonja.