Musashino mayoral election announcement Candidate’s first words Matsushita city administration Sparks over evaluation: Tokyo Shimbun TOKYO Web

#Musashino #mayoral #election #announcement #Candidates #words #Matsushita #city #administration #Sparks #evaluation #Tokyo #Shimbun #TOKYO #Web

The Tokyo Musashino mayoral election was announced on the 17th following the resignation of Mayor Reiko Matsushita.

Both are independent newcomers, former city council member Yasuhiro Omino (61), recommended by the Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito, and former city council member Yuko Sasaoka (37), supported by the Constitutional Democratic Party and Communist Party, Reiwa Shinsengumi, Social Democratic Party, and Musashino Seikatsusha Network. ) has submitted his candidacy.

From the first day, the two candidates advanced opposing arguments regarding their evaluation of Matsushita’s municipal government.

Voting will be counted on the 24th. As of the 16th, the number of people registered on the electoral roll is 124,448. (Nobukazu Hattori)

(in order of notification from top)

◆“Conservative and centrist politics” Yasuhiro Omino (61) = Recommended by Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito

Mr. Omino gave a speech in front of JR Musashisakai Station at 1:00 p.m. He emphasized that he would use his 22 years of political experience as a city councilor and metropolitan assembly member to “rebuild Musashino.”

He pointed out that Mayor Matsushita’s resignation to run for the next House of Representatives election has thrown city hall into chaos. He criticized Matsushita’s municipal administration, saying, “The city has been split in two” over a referendum ordinance granting foreign residents the same voting rights as Japanese citizens. We will bring back the politics of the road.”

As for the measures, he cited the need to prepare for an earthquake directly hitting the Tokyo metropolitan area, emphasizing the need to “protect the lives of citizens” by promoting seismic reinforcement of houses and measures to prevent furniture from falling over. He said he would scrap the plan to consolidate the second and sixth municipal junior high schools and “listen carefully to the voices of the citizens and take action.”

Company officer (former) City councilor/Tokyo Denki University

◆ “We will not bring back the old politics” Yuko Sasaoka (37) = Supporter of the Constitutional Democratic Party, Communist Party, Reiwa Shinsengumi, and Social Democratic Party

Mr. Sasaoka grabbed the microphone in front of JR Mitaka Station at 11am. He emphasized the experience and youth of the city council members, and appealed to them to “inherit and develop the city government that we have had so far.”

He emphasized that the liberal city government, which continued until the previous mayor, Matsushita, has led to fiscal consolidation, including the introduction of school lunches at junior high schools and free medical care for children up to the age of 18. He said, “I want to pass it on to my children’s generation. I want to work with the citizens to create a future-oriented city without turning back the clock to old politics.”

Noting that she is involved in double care, raising children and caring for her father, she said, “A mayor who understands the perspective of consumers can lead to friendly politics.”

His pledges included comprehensive regional support for all generations and the realization of free school lunches.

(Former) City councilor, Sumitomo Corporation employee ▽ Rikkyo University

﻿