Musashino mayoral election, voting rate as of 10am is 0.99%, number of early voters exceeds last time: Tokyo Shimbun TOKYO Web

#Musashino #mayoral #election #voting #rate #10am #number #early #voters #exceeds #time #Tokyo #Shimbun #TOKYO #Web

Voting began at 7 a.m. on the 24th at 23 locations in the city for the Tokyo Musashino mayoral election following the resignation of Mayor Reiko Matsushita. Voting is open until 8pm.

Voter turnout as of 10 a.m. was 0.99% (previously 2.94%). The final turnout for the last mayoral election was 47.46%.

The number of early voters was 15,527, more than the previous mayoral election (14,776).

The number of voters on that day was 121,777. Vote counting will begin at 9:00 p.m. at the Musashino Gymnasium Main Arena.

◆Musashino mayoral election candidates (in order of submission)

Yasuhiro Omino(61) No new Liberal Democratic Party, Komeito recommendation

Company officer (former) City councilor/Tokyo Denki University

Yuko Sasaoka (Yuko Sasaoka)(37) Former city councilor Mushin Constitutional Democratic Party, Communist Party, Reiwa Shinsengumi, Social Democratic Party, Musashino Consumers Network Supporter

(Former) City councilor, Sumitomo Corporation employee ▽ Rikkyo University

