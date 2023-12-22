MUSICAL COMEDY – “Mom, I missed the kidnapping 2” on display

Yesterday, the Cevam team met the press in Ankadivato

Following the resounding success of Volume 1 of “Mom, I missed the kidnapping”, which aroused great interest at the Palais des sports on March 29, Volume 2 will be available to discover at the same location on December 24.

The talented young artists of the Center for Evangelization of Madagascar (CEVAM) are preparing to light up the stage of the Mahamasina Sports Palace with the highly anticipated Volume 2 of the musical comedy entitled “Mom, I missed the kidnapping”. Founded in 1993, Cevam aims to share spiritual culture for Christmas, and this year is no exception. The event, scheduled for Christmas Eve, December 24, will begin at 2:30 p.m.

Divided into two parts, the first will delight the audience with Christmas carols and praises, while the second will present the highly anticipated musical comedy which has already won the hearts of spectators during Volume 1, a real success. “Our goal is to spread the Gospel this Christmas while contributing to the promotion of culture through a musical, a rarity in a major show in the country. Even when it comes to costumes, our inspiration comes from the outfits described in the Bible during the time of Jesus Christ. The staging is perfectly mastered by our well-trained young artists,” explains Pastor Elie Rabarison, organizer of this exceptional event. More than two hundred young artists collaborated to bring to life this second part of “Mom, I missed the kidnapping”, thus allowing the story of the holy scriptures of the Bible to be relived on the stage of the Mahamasina Sports Palace. The ticket is free for all those who wish to share this spiritual and cultural adventure with them.

A captivating experience

The show, lasting 2.5 hours, is expected to welcome more than twelve thousand people to the grand palace. For this second version, the chosen theme is “The Great Tribulation”, promising a captivating experience for the audience. Every year, Cevam organizes this Christmas Eve concert to celebrate the coming of Jesus Christ 2023 years ago, who came to earth to save humanity. The success of the first part, presented to a sold-out crowd on March 29, attracted a large crowd to the Grand Palais des Sports Mahamasina, arousing the emotion of more than seven thousand people.

“Volume 1 has already seen two memorable performances. The first took place at the Cevam Palace of Praises in Ankadivato, during the celebration vigil dedicated to commemorating the coming to earth of Jesus Christ, the Son of God, on December 24. The second took place at the Mahamasina Sports and Culture Palace on March 29, in response to numerous requests from the public who wanted to relive this experience. This year, to meet growing public demand and share the good news of Jesus Christ, the second part of “Mom, I Missed the Rapture” promises to be just as captivating, providing an unforgettable experience this year. celebration period,” concludes the organizer.

Nicole Rafalimananjara