Musk has started a price war that Tesla can’t win

The world of electric cars is sending a stormy 2023.

2023 – another year, marked by wars, economic, political and social changes, is coming to an end. Investor.bg collected the most significant events and trends from economic life in Bulgaria and around the world in the last year in the special section “The economy in 2023“.

“Electric cars will not “take away” the market, they will be a gradual improvement”, the well-known former head of Nissan Carlos Ghosn said some time ago. It can be said that the events of 2023 managed to some extent to disprove the automotive guru – not with the unprecedented interest and growth of purchases of electric vehicles, but with its calm and smooth entry into the market.

2023 will go down in automotive history as the year electric car pioneer Elon Musk and his Tesla launched a price war in the sector – a bold and rather unconventional decision for a manufacturer that has barely managed to generate and maintain profit in recent quarters . Arguably one of the most exciting headlines to come out of the industry is that Tesla is cutting the prices of its base models below the average price of a new car in the US. It should be noted that this may sound a little more impressive than reality, considering that the average price of a new car in the US is still $50,000.

Industry analysts believe that Tesla’s move is only part of the indicators of the global transformation in the automotive sector. They believe the transition to electric vehicles will have an economy-wide effect that will extend far beyond the energy sector, and this is just the beginning. “People shouldn’t underestimate how fast this market is moving,” warns Rachel Doran, director of policy and strategy at Clean Energy Canada, a think tank based at Simon Fraser University.

For some, however, this is the beginning of a war with a foregone conclusion.

Experts in the sector believe that Musk’s actions may be more daring than necessary. For them, his business strategy is unusual. “I can’t think of another time in automotive history when a brand that’s not really going out of business has been cutting prices 20% a year,” said Mark Schirmer, director of communications at consulting firm Cox Automotive.

Tesla hopes that the lower prices will boost its sales and slow the progress of its competitors — perhaps even pushing some out of the market altogether. However, this does not happen. Lower prices do not lead to higher sales levels. The number of cars delivered by Tesla to customers in the third quarter of 2023 is actually decreasing. Revenue is falling and the company’s once-thick margins shrank to 17.9 percent in the third quarter, compared with 25.1 percent a year ago.

Competitors haven’t been driven out of business either. Tesla was once the absolute leader in the electric car segment in the US market with a 62 percent share, but now it has shrunk to 50 percent. To make matters worse, people’s appetite for electric cars is not growing as fast as automakers expected.

According to analysts, price wars cannot be won – they are a race to the bottom and serve to kill the profitability of the entire industry. And in an industry where the underlying technology and production costs change rapidly, no one can guarantee where the bottom really is. Moreover, Musk is in a rather disadvantageous position for waging such a war. As traditional manufacturers in the sector move towards an electric future, they can rely on sales of conventional cars to provide a shield. Tesla doesn’t have one – it either succeeds with electric cars or goes bankrupt.

Meanwhile, the global transition from internal combustion engine cars to electric cars is not going as smoothly as automakers had hoped. Experts believe that electric cars are definitely the future and cars with internal combustion engines will soon disappear from the streets. But there are two main reasons why consumer appetite for electric cars isn’t as strong as the automakers initially expected. One is the uneven adoption of new technologies; it inevitably takes some time to sell people on even the most amazing innovation. The other is the slowing global economy. Customers around the world have become more price sensitive, which is bad news for EVs.

Traditional manufacturers from Ford and General Motors to BMW and Mercedes have responded to the challenge by doing what they do best: making models with internal combustion engines that customers still want.

“Ford is able to balance the production of gasoline, hybrid and electric vehicles to match the rate of adoption of electric vehicles in a way that others cannot,” noted John Lawler, Ford’s chief financial officer, during the presentation of the company’s third quarter report. “This is obviously good for customers who get the products they want – and good for us because disciplined allocation of capital and not chasing scale at all costs increases profitability and cash flow,” he adds.

Musk’s goal of undercutting the rest of the market is no secret – and it doesn’t make other car companies very happy. Given the uncertainty surrounding the future of electric cars, almost every other automaker has been reluctant to cut prices on their models because that would make continued investment in the technology even more difficult. In April, Ford CEO Jim Farley said Tesla’s layoffs could start an unsustainable price war. But the company still felt compelled to cut the price of its Mustang Mach-E SUV at least twice this year.

If the short-term goal of Tesla’s price cuts is to maintain market share and sell more cars, it’s not working. At the same time, the move could hurt Tesla in the long run. Ultimately, cutting prices won’t be enough to boost sales. Tesla needs to attract new customers, analysts say. The price cuts may result in a few sales, but in the long run, there’s no way to build a global auto giant without cash flow. Musk himself admitted that Tesla narrowly avoided death by burning cash in 2008 and 2018.

Logical or not – there will be war

It should be noted that there are reasons for the price war to be sustained and escalated in the coming years. More and more traditional automakers are refocusing on the EV segment, which is significantly increasing competition. Meanwhile, new manufacturers are entering the market. As the number of players in the market grows, the price war can only heat up with new and new offers. In 2022, electric car sales in the US increased by 57% to 756,534 units. While the growth sounds healthy, it may not keep pace with the expected increase in supply. As Tesla strives to reach its goal of producing 20 million cars a year by 2030, price cuts are likely to be inevitable.

In the short term, there are also several factors that could impact the price war. There is a macroeconomic slowdown that could hit EV sales. Interest rates remain high, which may force manufacturers to entice buyers with offers and discounts. Elon Musk himself noted earlier in the year that the situation is “difficult” for the industry.

The current struggle to lower costs and prices for electric cars is a global battle for survival, says Brian Gu, CEO of XPeng, one of Tesla’s international rivals based in China. “In 10 years, the market will be much more concentrated,” he predicted. According to him, forced to reduce their own costs after Tesla’s price cuts, a large number of Chinese companies will go bankrupt, leaving only ten manufacturers in the world.

The power to end this war is not in the hands of the current manufacturers. According to Elizabeth Connolly, an analyst at the International Energy Agency (IEA), increasing competition will inevitably lead to lower prices. She cites as an example the growing number of new entrants to the EV market, primarily from China but also from other emerging markets, which offer increasingly affordable models. The expert notes that the situation forces traditional producers, especially those in Europe, to also reduce prices in order to be competitive in the market.

“A lot of people think I’m a fan of messes, but I’m not really a fan of messes. I’m just a fan of making things better,” Musk said earlier. His reputation in this regard is quite controversial. It remains to be seen whether or not system improvement will end up being the price war in which Tesla fired the first salvo.

