Musk makes a revolution in mobile telephony as well ᐉ News from Fakti.bg – World

This week, the US private space company SpaceX launched satellites into space that can transmit a signal to smartphones – without the need for satellite dishes or other devices. These satellites will work as a kind of antennas in space, explains ARD.

The six Starlink satellites with the so-called Direct to Cell capability were sent into space on Tuesday. The idea of ​​these satellites is that even the most remote parts of the world, where there is currently no mobile network signal, can make calls and even send messages and use mobile internet. The new modems of the “Starlink” satellites will be able to eliminate the so-called “dead zones” of the mobile signal.

In cooperation with telecoms from all over the world

A number of companies that provide mobile services have already announced that they will use Starlink satellites. Among them is the German telecom T-Mobile. The aim is that users do not have to worry about whether they will have a mobile signal in remote places and have to carry the expensive satellite phones with them, the telecom explained.

The new “Direct to Cell” technology will initially start with coverage for sending text messages. Only then will they begin to offer the possibility of calls and mobile internet. The satellites will work with telecoms from the USA, Canada, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Peru and Switzerland, writes ARD.

The Swiss telecom Salt has already informed its customers that by the end of the year they will be able to use the services of the Starlink satellites and send text messages almost anywhere in the world.

A supplement, not a replacement

Already in August 2022, Elon Musk somewhat limited the euphoria about the speed of data transmission of “Direct to Cell”. He explained that, in fact, the technology of “Starlink” will not function as a replacement for the other mobile network, but as a supplement to it. The same clarification was made by the Swiss telecom Salt, writes ARD.

It is also now possible to have a signal on your mobile phones using satellites – even in the most remote corners of the world. However, for this purpose, small satellite dishes are needed, which are used as “amplifiers”. These devices are offered by SpaceX for a fee, the smallest of which is about 50 euros per month.

