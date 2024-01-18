Musk with an ultimatum: Either more control over Tesla or AI development goes elsewhere

#Musk #ultimatum #control #Tesla #development

Billionaire Elon Musk has announced that he wants more control over his electric car business – or threatens to torpedo it. The surprise move comes amid accusations that he isn’t paying enough attention to Tesla because of his X/Twitter issues.

“I don’t feel comfortable developing Tesla as a leader in AI and robotics without having about 25% control of the company — enough to have influence but not so much that I have full power. If that doesn’t happen, I would preferred to create products outside of Tesla,” Musk wrote on his social network.

It was he who, in 2022, sold 22 million shares of Tesla to finance the acquisition of X/Twitter – an adventure on the way to creating a “super application” that has so far brought him mostly scandals and which, in addition, turned the microblogging network into almost devoid of moderation and difficult to use without a paid subscription platform.

Musk is still the largest individual shareholder in Tesla, with about 13 percent of the shares. The company invested $1 billion in the Project Dojo supercomputer, and as early as 2022, the Optimus humanoid robot was shown.

As noted by , CEOs are prohibited from simply taking technology and business capabilities from the company they run and transferring them to their own businesses. Musk owns companies like xAI and Neuralink, within which both Dojo and Optimus could easily fit. This is an obvious conflict of interest.

“The problem is that his posts give the impression that, as CEO, he not only deflects profitable opportunities for Tesla based on his own preferences, but also redirects them to his private companies,” law professor Anne told the agency. Lipton.

Observers say Musk’s writings are an attempt to pressure Tesla’s board, which is already inclined to bend to his demands because of the billionaire’s importance to the business. Big shareholders like Vanguard and BlackRock, however, are likely to resist.