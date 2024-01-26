Musk’s “Trumpian” message: what he said about China

#Musks #Trumpian #message #China

Without trade barriers with China, other countries’ car manufacturers “would essentially be demolished.” Tesla CEO Elon Musk is launching a “Trumpian” message while former tariff chairman Donald Trump is dominating the Republican Party primaries to try to return to the White House. The occasion is the presentation of the quarterly accounts of the electric car company which have disappointed analysts’ forecasts. In fact, between October and December, the group achieved a turnover of 25.17 billion dollars (+3% on a year ago, but expectations were for 25.6 billion). For the quarter, operating margin was 8.2%, down from 16% a year earlier. The net profit of 7.93 billion incorporates an exceptional tax bonus of 5.9 billion. Otherwise, it would have been 2.4 billion (-39%).

Tesla delivered a record 1.8 million vehicles in 2023, but was overtaken by China’s BYD in the fourth quarter. And the markets were greatly alarmed (with the stock price sinking by up to 10%) due to the company’s announcement regarding the growth in volumes in 2024 which could be “significantly lower” than what was observed in 2023. The slowdown, in addition to an expected slowing economy, is to be linked to the growth of Chinese producers. “What we see overall is that Chinese auto companies are the most competitive in the world,” Musk said, so the extent of Beijing’s success depends “on what tariff or trade barriers are established.”

Among Tesla’s suppliers there is the Italian-French semiconductor manufacturer StMicroelectronics (-0.7% on the stock market after opening with a decline of 3.4%) which yesterday disclosed its quarterly accounts with a profit falling to 1 .07 billion dollars in the quarter (-13.8%) on revenues of 4.28 billion. Also in this case, the markets were disappointed by the forecasts for 2024, with a first quarter weighed down by the weakness of the automotive sector.