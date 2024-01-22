Mutilated and decomposing bodies were found around Antalya

#Mutilated #decomposing #bodies #Antalya

Within a few days, four bodies were found.

Within a few days, four bodies – including two mutilated – were found near the popular Turkish resort of Antalya, hvg.hu reports based on the German T-Online news.

On Saturday, the decomposing bodies of two men were found in two different places, one on the beach of Manavgat, 70 kilometers from Antalya, following an anonymous report, and the other in front of a hotel in Kizilot, near Manavgat. Both bodies were wearing only pants and shoes.

A few days earlier, two corpses were found on the beaches of Cengeri and Alanya, which had also begun to decompose: on Wednesday, the body of a man was found, whose head and one hand were missing, and on Thursday, that of a roughly ten-year-old girl, who was missing both legs.

It is not yet known if the bodies were washed ashore by the sea or if they were victims of some crime.