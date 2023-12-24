My animal and me: Madame Hérissons rubs it and pricks it with happiness

Christina Meissner takes care of injured or weakened small mammals in the SOS Hérissons care center set up in her garage in Vernier (GE).

Published today at 7:20 p.m.

Christina Meissner and “Rambouillette”, one of her recovering hedgehogs.

YVAIN GENEVAY

Adorable balls of quills, snuggled up in their shelters set up in a warm garage. There are around thirty of them convalescing with Christina Meissner, founder of the SOS Hérissons care center in Vernier (GE). For eighteen years, this passionate biologist has taken these small mammals into her home, providing them with care, putting them back on their feet before releasing them. The less fortunate leave peacefully.

