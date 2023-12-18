My appeal to Tesla: cut the price of Model Y (1,300 euros is enough)

#appeal #Tesla #cut #price #Model #euros

His friend Alessandro launches an appeal to Tesla: down the price list of the Model Y and the market will fly again. In fact, with a cut of just 1,300 euros, the basic version would fall within the Ecobonus threshold, giving everyone the opportunity to access an electric car without limits. Everyone else would be forced to follow. So the absurd Italian incentives could turn out to be “brilliant”.

by Alessandro Abbotto∗

We are at the end of 2023 and we can start sum up the incentive for sustainable mobility. We remind you that, in the absence of scrapping, the incentive corresponds to €3,000 for the emission class 0-20 g CO2/km (electric BEV or hydrogen FCEV vehicles) and €2,000 for the emission class 21-60 g CO2/ km (plug-in hybrid or PHEV) (and, alas, also €2,000 for traditional combustion vehicles, but only in the case of scrapping).

The announced flop of mini incentives

The amounts were smaller than in the past and the result can be seen: of the 180 million euros allocated for the 0-20 g/km category, only just under 80 million were used, 43%.

The review of incentives is common throughout the world, where, however, the electricity market is much more mature than in Italy (in Italy in 2023 the BEV share is stuck at 4.1%). In addition to Chinesemany European countries (where the market share on registrations is in the double digits) have reduced or modified the nature of purchasing incentives.

For example, in Norway the tax was reintroduced in 2023, although only on the most expensive models (price over 500,000 Norwegian crowns, corresponding to approximately €43,000). In other countries, as in Francewhere however the market share of electric vehicles is already very high (around 20%) and where diesel has now disappeared, the incentives remain generous, especially for medium-low incomesfor which there has even been an increase in the last year (from €6,000 to €7,000).

But what surprised most of all about the Italian incentives is the choice, at first sight completely inappropriate, of place a price ceiling for electric vehicles (list price including options €35,000 euros, VAT excluded) lower than that for plug-in hybrids (€45,000, always excluding VAT). And to allocate to the latter many more resources (223 million euros versus 180 million euros for BEVs).

The paradox of plug-in hybrids

Inappropriate because while i emissions data official (WLTP) indicate a very low emission class for PHEVs, even up to 20 g/kmthe situation real is quite different. In 2020 a extensive study by the prestigious Fraunhofer Institute for Systems and Innovation Research in Germany, one of the most important European research institutes, in collaboration with the American one International Council on Clean Transportation-ICCT (to be clear, the one who commissioned the study which then led to the Dieselgate) has clearly established that the real emissions in PHEVs result from 2 to 4 times higher compared to the official ones. It is a consequence of the fact that the real fraction of mileage carried out in electric mode (about a third) was half of that foreseen by the standard protocol. Other studies, on company fleets, have reached the same conclusions.

In other words, our government rewards the most polluting cars with incentives. Not only the traditional thermal ones, but also the “fake” electric ones, the plug-in. It is no coincidence that around Europe (for example Belgium, Finland, the Netherlands, Portugal, the United Kingdom) since 2019 PHEV vehicles are not incentivized. L’Ireland removed subsidies for PHEVs in 2022, followed by Germania in 2023. Once again our country stands out for unmotivated and counter-current choices.

Yet something is moving in the price lists

Yet, a meritnotable and probably completely involuntarythis inappropriate choice had him: lower list prices for electric vehicles. Oh yes, because, limited by the snumber of incentives for the electric (€35,000 without VAT, €42,700 with VAT), many car manufacturers ran, by necessity (or, perhaps, also by virtue), to shelter adjusting the price lists downwards to fall within the set price range.

Appeal to Tesla: The basic Model 3 already falls within the Ecobonus threshold, do the same with Model Y

The most representative example is that of the price of Tesla Model 3 that, in his basic version (but still already complete with everything and with a WLTP range of 513 km), has been reduced to €42,490 (just €210 below the threshold!) with a reduction of €3,500. By adding the incentives with scrapping, it corresponds to a overall reduction of €8,500 for the buyer! Coincidentally, the prices of the Long Range and Performance versions remained unchanged last March, outside the ecobonus.

Who already falls under the Ecobonus

But it’s not the only example. Here are other premium or semi-premium setups which, at least in the basic version (but, often, more than equipped and suitable for most needs, from ADAS and semi-autonomous driving to safety), fall within the fateful threshold. Be Niro (€ 40.950), Peugeot e-308 (€ 41.780), Atto 3 WORLD (€ 41.990), Nissan Ariya (€ 42.600), Renault Megane (€ 40.950), Volkswagen ID.3 (€ 41.900), Volvo EX30 (€ 35.900), Volvo XC40 (€ 37.400).

Volvo EX30

Nothing certain is yet known about the incentives 2024. But the news speaks of one confirmation, at least for the first few months, of the 2023 amounts, with the same distinction of maximum access price between electric vehicles (€42,700 with VAT) and plug-in hybrids (€54,900 with VAT). The Italian government therefore insists on its counter-current politics to provide greater incentives for the most polluting vehicles.

Ma this time I say: thank you! Because, even if completely involuntarily, the government managed to trigger a virtuous policy of reducing prices by car manufacturers. Added to the incentives, this translates into savings of almost €10,000 for the end user.

And who dances on the doorstep

And it is absolutely fine that the sub-threshold price for access to incentives is limited only to the basic version (all the examples above have list prices higher, in many cases significantly, than the ecobonus threshold when it comes to the top of the range).

The basic setups not only am I already very complete in terms of accessories and supports for driving and safety. But, in many cases, they mount the cheap LFP batteries low impact without nickel and cobalt, compared to the traditional NMC of the higher versions.

L’autonomy of the basic, battery-operated LFP versions, it is now more than enough for most of your everyday needs. It is completely useless to run after exceptional autonomy, carrying around a high impact and unnecessarily heavy and expensive battery all the time. When do we need to travel more than 500 km without any stops? At most when let’s go on holiday. And for that one time a year that happens, we will be able to schedule an extra top-up without any problem.

The Kia EV6 is not far from the Ecobonus threshold. The appeal to Tesla also applies to the Korean company.

And then, dear car manufacturers, go ahead with this policy and lower the list prices of the basic versions. Indeed, my invitation is, to all producers, to always put at least one basic version in the catalogue a less than €42,700, even in all those cases where the price was slightly higher in 2023. Among these we find: BMW iX1, Seal WORLD, Hyundai Ioniq 5 e 6, KEEP EV6, Peugeot e-3008, Aiways U5, Beings 3, Skoda Enyaq.

Appeal to Tesla: one step further

An example among all? There Tesla Model Yalready a star on the European and Italian market (from January to November 2023 it was the best-selling electric car in Italy), has a starting list price of €46,990. But it is often found on the Tesla website, among the vehicles ready for delivery (I’m talking about new cars) at just over €44,000.

Here then is my appeal to Tesla: do a little extra steplowered further another €1,300 (I’m sure Elon Musk will be able to afford it) and you will allow even more citizens to approachand from the front door, to premium electric mobility with a saving compared to the current price of at least €7,000.

Making a car premium electricsuch as the Model Y, becomes within the reach of many, with a final selling price of much less than €40,000 (with scrapping it would go to no more than €37,700. Not bad for a car that, even in the basic version, until recently sold for almost €50,000).

Tesla has always proven to be a precursor of innovative, technological and market choices, compared to other manufacturers. Now he has the chance to do it again and take a swing at the market towards increasingly accessible prices. For increasingly electric mobility for everyone, from city cars to premium versions. Thanks also to the (inappropriate or incredibly brilliant?) policies of our government.

∗Sign Materials science at the University of Milan Bicoccais president of the Organic Chemistry Division of the Italian Chemical Society, national coordinator of the International Chemistry Games and Championships of the Italian Chemical Society, co-chair of the XXVIII National Congress of the Italian Chemical Society (Milan, 26-30 August 2024).

