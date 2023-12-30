“My best gift from the Three Wise Men has been a Seat 1200 Sport”

#gift #Wise #Men #Seat #Sport

Ramon Garcia go back to RTVE by Christmas. And this is December 31 will appear again to the balcony of Spanish Television to give, for twentieth timelas Chimes and receive the 2024 accompanied by the singer Ana Mena and the soccer player Jennifer Hermoso.

“Las Chimes It is the most important broadcast of the year, especially because it is short, but very intense. There are a lot of people watching you, and that means a lot of responsibility. I already have 20 and I know what the thing is about…”, acknowledges the presenter. “My first Chimes in The 1 were in 1995, Anna Mena was not born and Jennifer… he was there. In total, I have been in four different decades: the 90s, the 2000s, 2010 and 2020,” he adds.

However, you will have to of the newbies next to him he sees those who are nervous because it is not their thing, but “it is logical, it is as if I started to play a game of soccer or I start sing at a concert. Well, I would be with added nerves. They are going to do very well,” she clarifies.

Ana Obregón and Ramón García presented the bells that ended the year 1995 and welcomed 1996.

In all these years the world has undergone many changes, Spain also… “the century, the millennium, the currency has changed. I have done many things from that balcony of the Sun Gate. “I have changed a lot too,” he admits. Bilbao.

The question arises whether he will return with the outfit that has characterized him during the Chimesthe famous Castilian cape by Ramón García: “That garment cannot be missing, but this year the cape will appear differently. The clothes will play a leading role, but I cannot say more,” she says.

About his colleagues in other chains (Dani Mateo y Cristina Pardoin The sixth; Cristina Pedroche y Alberto Chicotein Antenna 3; o Martha Flich y Jesus Calleja in Telecinco y Four) states that “what I will do is greet everyone first. I like to be a kind of host and wish everyone luck. We are colleagues, we work on the same thing and I hope it turns out well for all of us. Those of Mediaset I won’t see them because this year they have gone to Sevilla to give them.”

He 2023 It has been the year of the veteran Bilbao presenter’s reunion with the national audience, as he once again took charge of The Grand Prix this summer, 18 years later of its last broadcast in The 1.

And it was shown that nostalgia is in fashion and, even without its mythical heifer, the return of the mythical format conquered the audience, achieving data that has rarely been seen in recent years: A 26.1% of share and more of 2 and a half million viewerscrowned as the best premiere of the entire year on television in Spain. “It has been the great bombshell of 2023”García highlights.

Ramón García, after his return to ‘El Grand Prix’, this 2023. RTVE

“The Grand Prix It is a classic program that has been able to modernize, that has been able to adapt to the times, fitting perfectly into some new generations. We have achieved that many youths see Spanish Television and many parents have told me that their children have left their cell phones on the table to watch the contest with them,” he says.

Besides, García continues to triumph with his daily program In companywhich is broadcast on CMM TV (Castilla-La Mancha Media, which was previously called Castilla-La Mancha Televisión), in the afternoons from Monday to Friday from 2016: “This last year has been the best of all, we have great audience data in the afternoons because we entertain and help people,” says the presenter.

The Christmas test

EL ESPAÑOL has contacted him Bilbao to take stock of this successful 2023 and to find out how he faces 2024 thanks to the Christmas test he has undergone.

Question. – What product is never missing from your table?

Answer.- Marzipan is essential in all Christmas celebrations in my house.

Q. – Any? fight myth that you remember with your father-in-law, brother-in-law, or relative that can be told?

R.– I don’t remember any, especially because I have always had to work on these dates, so we haven’t had fights (laughs).

This New Year’s Eve, Ramón García will present the Chimes, along with Jenni Hermoso. RTVE

Q.– What crazy thing are you asking for next year?

R.– Little Virgin… let me stay as I am, although I always ask for health because if you have it, you can do anything, and I am already 62 years old… I would ask for the classic trilogy: Peace, which is very necessary in the world today, health and job.

Q.– Who would you like to share your table with on New Year’s Eve?

R.– With all the presenters of the Chimes, and when we finished, each one to his own chain. I had a dream, and it was that during the pandemic I tried to ring the bells with the Puerta del Sol in silence and a single signal for all televisions, but it couldn’t be.

Q.– Who has been the great winner of 2023 and who will be in 2024?

R.– From 2023, without a doubt the Women’s Soccer Section. It is something that we all carry in our hearts because they made us very happy and I love that Jennifer Hermoso is in Las Campanadas. I watched all the World Cup games because I’m a big football fan. From 2024? I have no idea, if I knew, I would do something else.

Q.– A book and an album for 2024?

R.– The last of Dolores Redondo, Waiting for the floodbased on a real incident of a murderer that took place in my country, in Bilbao, in the floods that occurred in the 80s. It is a fantastic book to get to know the city in those years, it is a very interesting work, with that seal that has Dolores Redondo.

Disk? I’m very into the Rolling Stones, so I would recommend the last one, which is truly wonderful, like some guys with 80 clubs have scored a wonderful album.

Ramón García, who returns to present the Chimes from 2023 to 2024. RTVE

Q.– What restaurant do you recommend for next year?

R.– I am a big fan of eating well and I have many friends with restaurants, so I am not going to decide on any one because, if not, the rest may get angry. We are lucky to have a country where they cook very well and where there are wonderful kitchen professionals.

Q.– Which politician or famous person would you give coal for in 2023?

R.– To all those responsible for the war in Ukraine and in former Palestine, without a doubt.

Q. – The best and worst Christmas gift that has been given to you?

R.– The best, a wonderful second-hand Seat 1200 Sport that the Three Wise Men realized I had loved when seeing it in a dealership. Gifts are never bad, everything they have given me has been very nice.