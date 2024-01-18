My BOVAG – News – BOVAG and trade unions reach collective labor agreement MvT

#BOVAG #News #BOVAG #trade #unions #reach #collective #labor #agreement #MvT

BOVAG and the unions today reached a new agreement for the MvT collective labor agreement. And this is now being presented by the unions to their members. The core of the negotiating agreement: a wage increase of 6 percent, retroactive to January 1, 2024, an increase of 90 euros (instead of 80 euros) on August 1, 2024 (instead of October 1) and an increase of 1.5 percent on January 1, 2025. The collective labor agreement will have a term of 15 months, so until February 1, 2025. Viewed over the entire term, this means an average wage increase of 10.5 percent.

Members of BOVAG have given the signal that they want clarity for their employees, especially because of the expected wage increase on January 1, 2024. Employers grant their employees this increase, want peace to return and clarity is needed quickly. That is why BOVAG invited trade unions to a formal round of negotiations, which resulted in a new negotiating agreement. The extended version of that agreement can be found here.

Settlement

It is important to know that BOVAG and trade unions have agreed that employers who have already given a collective wage increase on their own initiative as of January 1, 2024, as an advance on the new collective labor agreement, may settle this retroactively when applying the new collective labor agreement.

Positive

The parties have agreed that unions will positively present this negotiating result to their supporters. Union members can vote on the proposal in the next two weeks. At BOVAG, the Members’ Council has the final say.

Clarity

It is very important that both constituencies now agree to the proposal. The agreement can then be finalized and clarity will quickly be provided for all employees in the sector and their wallets. A clear infographic has been created to clearly explain to employees what the negotiating agreement exactly entails. BOVAG entrepreneurs can distribute that infographic among employees. It is good to emphasize that it is important that union members vote, especially those who are satisfied with the proposal.

To ask?

Contact BOVAG Member Advice: 030 – 65 95 300.

