‘My daughter doesn’t invite me to Christmas, even though I look after her children three days a week’ | Confessed

She has her schedule completed, my daughter. She celebrates Christmas Eve with friends and goes out for dinner with the family on Christmas Day. Dunching: having lunch and dinner in one, so you can leave the restaurant with a full belly before 5 p.m. Nice and easy, because on Boxing Day they leave for Italy to go skiing. And I? I’ll just go to my sister’s and my best friend’s, because they don’t invite me. It hurts, especially because I take care of the grandchildren no fewer than three days a week. I can go out for dinner, right?

To enjoy

I have been looking after my two grandchildren (now two and three years old) since they were born and I enjoy it immensely. My daughter has a busy job and her husband works more than full time. His mother lives far away and comes one day a week. I live around the corner and took care of three days. My friends think it’s a lot, but I love it. If the choice is daycare or grandma, you can be done quickly, right?

They are only little for such a short time, before you know it they are in school. I do all kinds of things with them, swimming, going to the petting zoo, walking. They are my joy and my life. My husband passed away five years ago and they really pulled me through a difficult time. I would have loved to share this happiness with him. But it’s no different. My best friend also looks after her grandchild for a day, and we regularly go out together.

Slap my face

My son-in-law told me last week, when he came to pick up the children from me, what their plans were for Christmas. It felt like a slap in the face. Last year they stayed home, and then I was asked. I understand that things are a bit different now due to their departure to Italy, but it does hurt. Like I’m only good for babysitting.

I held my ground when he told me, but when he left I cried quite a bit. I would have loved to celebrate Christmas with those little ones! The presents have been ready for weeks… My girlfriend exploded when she heard it. She had never been careful again, she shouted angrily. But who does that mean? Myself and my grandchildren.

I wonder if they realize how much this hurts me. My son-in-law is a real guy and probably doesn’t think about it at all. That doesn’t exonerate him, of course. But I expected different from my daughter. She knows how much I value these kinds of things. I didn’t raise her that way, did I?

Busy with himself

They are just very busy and very busy with themselves. It’s all about the kids, work and friends, but I’m not a babysitter they hire, I’m a mother and a grandmother. A little appreciation would be in order, right? And I really don’t need a bouquet of flowers or a box of chocolates every day, but I do expect people to think of me during the holidays. Not so.

I have already spoken to my daughter a few times, but I do not dare to express my feelings – which of course I should do. It bothers me so much that I’ll probably burst into tears as soon as I start talking about it. I’m sure if I mention it, she’ll immediately invite me to dinner on Christmas Day. But I don’t want that. I don’t want them to take me away because they think I’m sad or because I started it myself. I want them to take me with them from their hearts. And apparently that isn’t possible this year…

