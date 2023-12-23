My daughter got hit with a beer bottle while asking for a cigarette… Appeal from a mother who witnessed the scene

#daughter #hit #beer #bottle #cigarette.. #Appeal #mother #witnessed #scene

A man who hit a woman in her 20s with a beer bottle after she asked her to smoke outside at a bar was put on trial. The victim’s mother, who was present at the scene, is collecting a petition demanding severe punishment for the male perpetrator.

According to the legal community on the 23rd, the Seoul Southern District Prosecutors’ Office indicted Mr. A, a man in his 40s on charges of special injury, without detention on October 26.

Last August, while drinking at a bar in Gaebong-dong, Guro-gu, Seoul, Mr. A got into an argument with another table, causing a commotion, and ended up smoking indoors.

The victim, Mr. B (20 years old), who was with his mother at the time, said to Mr. A, “Please go out and smoke,” and Mr. A brought a beer bottle that was displayed outside and hit Mr. B on the back of the head. It was reported that Ms. B, who collapsed in her seat, was diagnosed with cerebral hemorrhage and was at 8 weeks of age.

Seoul Guro Police Station arrested Mr. A as a red-handed criminal, investigated the case, and sent Mr. A to the prosecution without detention last September.

A netizen who identified herself as Mr. B’s mother posted a post on an online community and appealed, “Please help us ensure that the perpetrator is severely punished.”

He said, “My daughter and I were enjoying a drink to relieve stress at a local bar after work for the day,” and “At the table next to us, there was a male customer (the perpetrator) smoking inside the bar, including my daughter and I. “All guests were feeling uncomfortable due to cigarette smoke and smell,” he said.

“But after a while, the perpetrator came back into the store, went to the bathroom, picked up a beer bottle from the beer box that was stored in front of the bathroom, and hit my daughter on the back of the head,” he said. “The beer bottle shattered into pieces and my daughter fell on the spot.” He said.

Mr. B is said to be complaining of extreme trauma. He said, “Due to the trauma of being victimized, my daughter is afraid to go out and is reluctant to meet people, and she even decided to drop out of the university she had entered after working hard for many years.”

At the same time, he added, “To this day, the perpetrator has not expressed any apology or even the will to request a settlement, and has not submitted a single remorse to the court.” He added, “Please give strength to the petition so that the perpetrator can be severely punished.”