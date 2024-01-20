My girl is incredibly wasteful. While I flush once a day, she calmly takes a shower for half an hour – Lifee.cz

#girl #incredibly #wasteful #flush #day #calmly #takes #shower #hour #Lifee.cz

Source: Unsplash

Václav is dating a girl who suits him in almost every way. But one of the most important spoils the overall impression. The lady in question wastes absolutely everything and Václav tries to unlearn it, but without success.

Edita (33) is almost perfect and I would immediately move her into my house if there was no “catch”. That girl throws out food, runs water, and lights up all the rooms. I was brought up differently and this really bothers me a lot.

It’s not hard to fall in love with Edita. She is beautiful, educated and funny. I enjoyed our meetings immensely and the time spent at night after them as well. I was up to my heart’s content, and by the time I noticed my girlfriend’s alarming behavior, it was too late. She was already going to move in with me, she was just waiting for me to invite her to do so.

I just received the bill for water and electricity while Edita was taking a shower. She usually stood in the shower for thirty minutes. Then she let the water run at full speed while brushing her teeth and walking around the apartment. I went to turn off the water with a smile, but she turned it on again. She kept the light on everywhere and was not stupid to throw any leftover food in the trash.

I shower for a total of two and a half minutes. I wash with shower gel while I turn off the water. When I’m home alone, I flush the toilet once a day. I consume all food including vegetable peels. I freeze them, and when there are enough, I can make a vegetable stock. I shine if absolutely necessary. I decided to educate Edita in this direction, but I did not meet with understanding.

I wrote down the rules for using the apartment to my girlfriend. I tried to make it sound kind and humorous. Either she didn’t understand it, or she didn’t want to bother with it. She was shaking her head and saying something about me being crazy. When she was ventilating at home with the heating on full blast, I slammed into the table. I mean, only in thought.

“Ed, I love you. But if you want to live with me, this waste has to stop. The planet doesn’t have an endless supply of everything, and neither does my wallet.” I raised my voice. It had an effect – my girlfriend gave me a real nasty frown for the first time. “So now you reminded me of my father, and believe me, I lived under the same roof with him only until my eighteenth birthday. And that was a long time ago, so stop talking to me like a little girl!’ she yelled at me.

Strangely enough, her exit drove me into a corner, and I then walked “on tiptoe” for several days, trying to please my girlfriend.

After our brief exchange of views, we did not open up the issue of savings and waste. I waited in vain for Edita to come to her senses and start trying a little. But maybe I remind her too much of her father, because on purpose she wastes even more heat, water and food, and moreover my patience.

I won’t argue with her anymore, but I don’t plan to live with her either. Love is a beautiful thing, but my principles are firm. I’m not going to change them and pay extra for anyone or watch them behave selfishly and insensitively to everything around them.

The text was prepared based on a true story, the photo is for illustration only. Do you have a similar experience? Trust us with your story, write to [email protected].

