‘My silent roommate turned out to be a murderer

True crime is more popular than ever. For many, the podcasts and gory documentaries are harmless entertainment, but what if that horror comes very close? Four readers discovered that true crime is always ‘true’ for someone… Because sometimes true crime comes closer than you would like.

At the end of 2020, the bloody murder of a 59-year-old care teacher shocked not only the Antwerp village of Noorderwijk, but also the rest of the country. On November 10, her husband found Miss Mieke’s lifeless body in a huge pool of blood in the kitchen. She remains murdered with no fewer than 101 stab wounds. According to the police, the gruesome act must have been committed by an acquaintance in a fit of overwhelming anger. The case captivates the media for weeks, but the perpetrator will not be found until March 2022. When Camille then reads on a news site that a 38-year-old tax inspector has confessed to the murder, she chokes on her coffee. The description of Gunter U. very much points to her former roommate.

Quiet and well-behaved

Camille: ‘His name was anonymized, but in combination with the blurred photo in the article I immediately thought of my old roommate Gunter. But that couldn’t be true, could it? Gunter, that quiet, good boy? I once shared a bathroom with him, we drank endless amounts of tea and baked cookies together, I told him about all my broken hearts… Not Gunter, right? After some googling I found another article in which he was referred to as G. Uwents. Then of course I knew for sure.’

It probably sounds wrong, but I kind of considered him my project. Gunter was very quiet and shy, so I tried to get him involved in the group.

As a student, Camille spent quite a bit of time with Gunter in a room in Leuven for two years. ‘The rule was that we all ate together at least once a week and also regularly did an activity. So it wasn’t like I just met him in the hallway. We cooked together, watched movies or chatted in each other’s rooms. I wouldn’t have called him a good friend, but I did my best to make contact with him. It probably sounds wrong, but I kind of considered him my project. Gunter was very quiet and shy, so I tried to get him involved in the group. I struck up conversations with him and tried to get him to come out of his shell a little more.’

Traumatic school days

‘I still find it hallucinating that he, of all people, committed such a heinous act. In my eyes, Gunter was a sweetheart of a boy, the type who wouldn’t hurt a fly. On the contrary, I think he would rather catch such a fly in a glass and then release it. I never saw him angry or heard him say anything disturbing. The only thing that was perhaps a bit strange – or at least for a student – was how immaculate his room always was. The bed was always neatly made and the floor was so clean you could have eaten from it. Perhaps you saw his strict upbringing reflected in that. After all, Gunter was deeply religious and came from a strict Christian family.

I never saw him angry or heard him say anything disturbing. The only thing that was perhaps a bit strange – or at least for a student – was how immaculate his room always was.

He never really talked about his home situation, but to be honest I don’t remember much of what he said at the time. I feel a bit guilty about that now… But hey, how does that work? You’re young and the world revolves around your own little problems. I was worried about my exams and the boy I was in love with at the time, not about Gunter.

Since I found out what he did, I see him differently, but I don’t feel like I’ve escaped anything myself. I think something inside him snapped that day in 2020, but it was a one-off. According to the newspapers, Gunter harbored a deep grudge against Mieke, his former teacher, because he experienced his time in her class as traumatic. Something must have happened then that deeply hurt him. Maybe he was in a psychosis that particular day? I’m still trying to understand what happened, but I may never be able to.’

(Camille is an alias.)

Text: Talitha Dehaene

