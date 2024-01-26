‘My wife begged me not to do this’

A striking moment in the broadcast of Today Inside from Friday evening. Former Talpa director Marco Louwerens suddenly entered the studio in a frog suit and took a seat at the table.

Louwerens had brought frog sweets and said that the idea came from the editors. “I have two children. My wife literally stood at the door an hour ago, begging, “Don’t do it.” I could have been in the final of De Slimste Mens today. But now I’m standing here in a frog suit.”

Louwerens, also known for his portrayal of Sinterklaas on Today Inside, said this week that he has a hug from a frog. “Well, I don’t know if it’s wise to say this, but I still have a little frog. It’s lying – 57 years old – next to my bed. Very occasionally, when I feel bad or shitty, I want to I sometimes put it next to my pillow,” he said at De Slimste Mens.

The statement caused quite a few jokes on Today Inside in recent days, after which Louwerens decided to go into the studio himself.

