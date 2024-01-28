‘My wife is concerned about her brother who has Down syndrome’

#wife #concerned #brother #syndrome

“It all has to do with the fact that, in my opinion, she sympathizes too strongly with Rob, her brother who is three years older and has Down syndrome. Evelien and I have been together for six years. When I heard that her brother is mentally disabled, I was a bit shocked. I had never experienced someone with an intellectual disability up close. I found it very beautiful and endearing to see how lovingly she treated Rob, but over the last two years something has slowly changed for me.”

“That has been the case since Rob moved to a care institution, where he lives in a group home. It turns out that he is regularly harassed there by his fellow residents. His things are broken or stolen and he is even beaten. You can’t really blame his housemates for that, after all, they are all mentally handicapped. But you can blame the supervisors.

There is guidance during the day, but it leaves in the evening. At that care institution they believe that the residents should be left as independent as possible. But how independently can you let people live who have the mental experience of a five-year-old child? Evelien regularly discusses the situation with people from the institution, but then they come up with arguments that cannot be reconciled. For example, they say that bullying occurs everywhere in society, including there.”

“Well, that is true, but something should be done about it. Perhaps some residents should not be put together. We have already had numerous conversations with management. We also tried to place Rob somewhere else, but that is so difficult in that sector. There are waiting lists everywhere. We are still working on that, but things are not going smoothly. As a result, Rob now calls us almost every day. Evelien is always completely upset about that.”

“Over the years I have also developed loving feelings for Rob, but that of course cannot be compared to the bond that Evelien has with him. They are blood relatives and grew up together. You won’t get anything in between. I can flip a switch and distance myself from Rob and his situation. Not Evelyn. As a result, Rob’s problems sometimes take a heavy toll on our marriage. Every time he calls us, it has an impact on Evelien’s mood. She then becomes sulky with me. That is understandable, but that does not alter the fact that I am gradually becoming very disappointed about it. The problems have been going on for a while.”

I find it difficult to see that Evelien is having such a hard time. I support her in this as best I can. I think that is only logical. I will also never hint to her or anyone else in her family that all this fuss with Rob, or rather Evelien’s reaction to it, is now upsetting me. I’m a bit ashamed that I even have those kinds of thoughts. I’ve talked about it with two of my friends, who are very discreet. They understand my position well. I also like that we can joke about it among ourselves. Sometimes I really need that as an outlet. But Evelien is of course not allowed to hear that.”

“Rob goes home once every two weeks. He then stays with my parents-in-law or with us. That’s fine with me. Although it is sometimes difficult to make contact with him, it can be quite pleasant when he is there. He is also great with our daughter. After all, they are not that far apart mentally. The problems only arise when Rob reluctantly returns to his own house. Sometimes Evelien and I are sitting at home and then Rob calls again. The mood immediately changes. If Evelien is grumpy again, it is difficult for her to let go.

That makes me increasingly grumpy myself. Evelien mainly thinks that I sympathize with her, but actually I’m just disappointed by her reaction. Sometimes I want to shout out, “I’m so sick of this business with that brother of yours!” But of course I’ll never do that, imagine. No one chose this situation. It’s just very difficult. I just hope it won’t be too long before Rob can be placed somewhere else. Because this way our relationship really won’t get any better.”

Flair Editorial January 27, 2024, 12:30 PM

