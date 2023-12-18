Mysterious case in Brașov. A young woman died strangled in the house, and her mother was charred in the yard

#Mysterious #case #Brașov #young #woman #died #strangled #house #mother #charred #yard

Two women, mother and daughter, were found dead on Friday, with signs of violence on their bodies, in Hoghiz, Brasov. The body of the mother was discovered in the courtyard of the house, and that of the daughter, who was 25 years old, was found in the house.

The authorities were notified of the death of the two on Friday afternoon, around 5:30 p.m., through the single number for emergency calls 112, according to News.ro.

The 45-year-old woman was found dead, on Friday, in the yard of the house in Hoghiz, by a neighbor who had a key and by a relative, who were alerted by the woman’s husband. The daughter was found dead in the house by the policemen who arrived at the scene.

“At the telephone request of a man who is the owner of a building in Hoghiz commune, a neighbor who has the key and an uncle of the owner entered the yard and discovered the body of a woman. Later, the police who went to the spot, respectively to the family’s home in the Hoghiz commune, discovered the body of a 45-year-old woman in the yard of the house and the body of another woman, the daughter of the first woman, who was 25 years old, in the house . Both showed signs of violent death”, said, on Saturday, the chief prosecutor of the Prosecutor’s Office attached to the Braşov Court, Adrian Radu.

The woman found dead with her daughter called her husband who was in another county, shortly before the time when she is supposed to have died, the man telling the investigators that after talking with her he had the feeling that “something bad had happened at home “.

In fact, he is the one who called the people who later found the woman dead.

The autopsies done in this case show that the 24-year-old daughter died strangled, in front of the mother, while the 45-year-old woman died charred, with a burnt container found next to her, which most likely contained fuel.

The forensic doctors performed the necropsy on the two and determined that the 24-year-old daughter died in the afternoon of December 15, between 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m., “following an acute cardio-respiratory failure, the consequence of mechanical asphyxiation by strangulation, with an elongated hard body, by another person”.

The medico-legal examination showed that the death of the 45-year-old woman occurred on the same day, around 15:00-17:00, following an acute cardio-respiratory failure, “the consequence of burns of the upper respiratory tract, as a result of burns through flame”.

“At the autopsy, flame burns were found on the entire body surface (partial carbonization). From the investigations carried out on the spot, it emerged that next to the mother, who had burns especially in the upper part of the body, there was a carbonized plastic container (5-liter container), which had previously contained fuel and which had a plug opened, as well as a matchbox”, stated the prosecutors.