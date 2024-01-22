Mysterious dark object discovered in space – “whatever it is”

#Mysterious #dark #object #discovered #space

By: Tanja Banner

An artist’s impression of the pulsar binary star system – the mysterious dark object in this illustration is a black hole. The bright background star is the pulsar PSR J0514-4002E. © MPIfR; Daniëlle Futselaar (artsource.nl)

Is it the heaviest neutron star, the lightest black hole, or something else entirely? A mysterious object in space is puzzling researchers.

Bonn – An international research team led by Ewan Barr and Arunima Dutta (Max Planck Institute for Radio Astronomy in Bonn) has discovered a mysterious, dark object in space. With 2.35 times the mass of our Sun, it is heavier than the heaviest known neutron stars and at the same time lighter than the lightest black hole known to date. This is unusual – the mass lies exactly in the so-called mass gap between neutron stars and black holes.

When a large star dies, its interior collapses, creating either a neutron star or a black hole. According to current theory, a neutron star cannot contain more than 2.2 times the mass of the Sun. Otherwise the neutron star would become a black hole whose gravity would not even allow light to escape. However, black holes in the universe are only known to be around five solar masses – a mass gap that has not yet been filled by objects.

Mysterious dark object discovered in space

So is it a particularly light black hole or a particularly massive neutron star? The research team has not yet found a definitive answer to this question. In a guest article on the portal The Conversation However, the team explains why the object is so exciting: “If we ever want to understand the physics at the boundary between neutron stars and black holes, we have to find objects at this boundary.” The study in which the research team reported its discovery for the first time was published in the scientific journal Science published.

The research team discovered the mysterious, dark celestial object in the globular star cluster NGC 1851 in the southern constellation Columba (Dove). The group observed a pulsar in the globular cluster – a type of neutron star that rotates very quickly and sends radio signals into the universe. The newly discovered pulsar PSR J0514-4002E rotates on its axis more than 170 times per second – each revolution produces a pulse that resembles the ticking of a clock. By measuring this “ticking,” researchers can accurately determine the pulsar’s orbital motion.

Neutron star or black hole? Research is inconclusive

“Imagine being able to place an almost perfect stopwatch into the orbit of a star nearly 40,000 light-years away and then measure the time of the orbits with microsecond precision,” says Barr, describing so-called pulsar timing. When measuring the newly discovered pulsar, the research team discovered that the celestial body orbits an invisible object. The group was also able to determine the mass of the mysterious object.

“Whatever this object is, it is exciting news,” says co-author Paulo Freire in a statement from the Max Planck Institute. “If it is a black hole, it is the first known pulsar-black hole system, the discovery of which has been the holy grail of pulsar astronomy for decades!” If it is a neutron star, on the other hand, it will have “fundamental effects on the “To understand the unknown state of matter at these incredible densities,” the researcher continued.

Unknown object is located in a narrow and dense globular cluster

The research team has an initial theory as to how the massive and mysterious object could have formed: the dark object and the pulsar are in a very close environment in the globular cluster. Due to the small distance between them, the stars can disrupt each other’s orbits and even collide with each other. The newly discovered object could have arisen from such a collision. “This is the most exotic binary pulsar discovered to date,” emphasizes co-author Tomas Tauris (Aalborg University). “Its long and complex history pushes the limits of our imagination.”

The research team has discovered a new pulsar and a mysterious dark companion object in the globular star cluster NGC 1851. © IMAGO/piemags

Whether the mysterious object is the most massive neutron star, the lightest black hole, or something else entirely, it is sure to be studied further in the future. “We are not finished with this system yet,” says Arunima Dutta. “Uncovering the true nature of the companion will be a turning point in our understanding of neutron stars, black holes, and anything else that might be lurking in the black hole’s mass gap.” (tab)