Mysterious light phenomenon over Småland: “Strange” | Sweden

Sävsjö

Published 5 Jan 2024 at 20:37, updated at 21:34

During Friday evening, a mysterious light spread over Småland’s Sävsjö.

Jesper Andersson, 19, was out filming the phenomenon – which only lasted a few minutes.

– It looked very cool, he says.

Photo: Private

The light phenomenon spread over the whole of Sävsjö.

Photo: Private

Jesper was out with his friends during the Friday evening. But when he got out of his car, he was greeted by a cozy light.

The light went from top to bottom, spreading over the entire block.

– It looked very strange, the sky lit up. I was probably lucky to manage to take the picture when it was strongest, says Jesper.

The light phenomenon was also seen in Jönköping.

Photo: Private

In Sävsjö it was 15 degrees below zero on Friday.

– Now I may sound like a stupid blonde, but maybe it could have been the stars? I actually don’t know, says Jesper.

The light phenomenon was also seen in Jönköping, just over an hour north of Sävsjö.

What it may have been is a phenomenon known as light pillars. It occurs when the sun or moon shines on ice crystals in our atmosphere. The color of the pillar may vary based on the artificial light that the pillar of light has as a source.

– It was like that all over the area. Very cool, I must say, says Jesper.

