Mysterious Sea Creature Measuring 6 Meters Washed Up on British Beach

A mysterious sea creature washed up on New Brighton Beach, England. It has a strange appearance and is up to 6 meters long. The person who first discovered it was Stephen Davies when he was exercising in the morning on January 5, 2023.

“I was running on the beach and thought ‘what is that?’ because it looks quite big,” Davies told Liverpool Echo.

“I spoke to a fisherman who said it was hiu basking, which I don’t think is common around here, but it’s possible it was washed away by the tide. “I’ve never encountered anything like this before,” he continued.

Hiu basking has a maximum size of up to 6 tons (6,000 kg) and a length of up to 12 meters. Basking shark aka Ceterinus the greatest being one of the largest fish in the world.

Launch Science Alert, the body found Friday is thought to be young and half the maximum length of its species. British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) North West, Chris Cureton, has confirmed the identity of the animal after checking directly at the scene.

“The head was decomposed but there was no sign of any recognizable toothy shark jaws,” Cureton told Rebecca McGrath in the Wirral Globe.

“The animal’s tail is full of bones, whereas if it were a whale, it would definitely be full of meat,” he continued.

Basking sharks are rarely seen. Typically, basking sharks are seen during the summer along the southwest coast of England, Wales, the Isle of Man and West Scotland. But, in winter he also sometimes appears.

Some fishermen report still seeing them in the UK during mid-winter, and sometimes they die after winter storms. Satellite tracking has also revealed long-distance migrations in winter, some of which appear on the volcanic islands of the Azores and Newfoundland.

“I personally have never seen one washed up on the banks of the Mersey before,” admitted Cureton.

“The animal may not have died near the Mersey, but it may have something to do with the storm we experienced which may have brought it here,” he concluded.

